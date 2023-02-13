Curbio Announces New Inspection Repair Tool for Agents to Help Streamline Home Closing Process

The fix-now, pay-later home improvement solution provides agents with quick, hassle-free estimates and repairs following the home inspection process

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for the real estate industry, today announces the addition of its new inspection repair tool to its suite of product offerings. This tool will be available to real estate agents on both the buying and selling sides of a home sale. With this new tool, Curbio streamlines the estimate and repair processes for agents following home inspection reports, getting homes to the closing stage faster.

Curbio logo (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Inspections are part of nearly all real estate transactions – 88% of buyers get an inspection before purchasing a home, and 86% of home inspections find something that needs to be repaired.

Agents no longer need to waste their time interpreting complicated inspection reports and chasing down repair estimates. Curbio's inspection repair tool is a quick, reliable solution for interpreting reports, pricing out repairs, and giving agents the option to execute repairs as quickly as possible.

At no cost, agents simply submit a client's inspection report to Curbio. From there, Curbio will provide a same day, no-obligation estimate on the repairs noted in the report. Listing and buying agents can use this estimate to provide a reliable scope of work for inspection repairs to their clients, who may then tap into Curbio's pay-at-closing offering for the repairs if they so choose. Clients who move forward with inspection repairs by Curbio will receive the same white-glove service that Curbio is known for, with Curbio taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and serving as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. With urgency in mind when getting ready to list or while under contract, Curbio will also complete the updates 50% faster than the average contractor.

"The inspection process can hold up the sale of a home as negotiations and repairs can be time consuming for all parties – agents, buyers and sellers," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. "Homeowners and sellers trust that their agent will help them understand the cost of repairs and negotiate the best possible outcome. Our new inspection repair tool rounds out our suite of services, providing further support to real estate agents and their clients during the home sale process and removing barriers to closing."

In addition to home inspection repairs, Curbio expertly manages pre-listing home improvements that generate the highest ROI for home sellers and lift sales prices by 28% on average. As the licensed & insured general contractor with pay-at-closing benefits, Curbio is transforming the way realtors get homes ready to sell. Realtors can hand off any pre-listing home improvement projects to Curbio, so that they can sell their listings for top dollar without spending hours on the phone lining up contractors.

The inspection repair tool will be available with the upcoming launch of Curbio's new mobile app. The tool will be available to the 60+ cities that Curbio currently services, with additional market expansions to come. For a full list of Curbio's markets, click here.

Realtors who want to get an estimate or price out an inspection report can visit Curbio here.

To learn more about Curbio, visit www.curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

