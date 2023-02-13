Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake Celebrates Over 500,000 Units Sold in 2022

This Delicious Plant-Based Shake Consists of Strong Nutrients Including Hemp for Enhanced Energy Levels, Improved Satiety, And Smoother Digestion

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake celebrates selling over 500,000 units in the year 2022. Crafted by Dr. Steven Gundry, world-renowned medical researcher, and cardiothoracic surgeon, Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake provides essential protein to users through flaxseed and high-quality, plant-based hemp protein. This lectin-free shake comes in two flavors chocolate and vanilla , which both help promote fewer cravings and snacking for a smoother, more comfortable digestion, and helps the recovery and growth of muscles.†*

What is Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake?

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is a plant-based protein that offers whole-body support through its powerful blend of high-quality ingredients that include plant-based vegan hemp protein and high-fiber flaxseed. Each serving of Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake contains ten grams of protein. Protein, specifically plant-based protein, is essential to living a stronger, healthier life at any age. Fueling up on this complete protein shake can help support a healthy metabolism, strong muscles, fewer unhealthy cravings, heart and brain health, and higher energy levels. Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is also packed with essential amino acids and amino acids that help support a healthy, active body, bones, and muscles. Available in two flavors, a chocolate and vanilla flavor, these protein shakes come with a balanced blend of plant proteins and fiber to support a healthy metabolism, good satiety, a healthier body weight, a balanced mood, and greater energy.†*

Key Ingredients of Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake†*

Hemp Protein — a plant-based protein that contains nine essential amino acids and fiber which combined, helps support healthy gut bacteria and satiety.

Spirulina — a powerful ingredient containing antioxidants, amino acids, and nutrients that are linked to fighting off the negative effects of free radicals and helping support physical endurance.

Flaxseed — a plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fiber that help support gut health and smooth digestion.

Cocoa Powder — contains flavanols and polyphenols that help support optimal mental performance, cardiovascular health, and physical well-being (only in the chocolate flavor).

Where to Purchase Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for $69.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price money-back guarantee.

How to Use Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake

The suggested use of Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is to simply mix one scoop into any beverage of your choice — water, unsweetened coconut milk, or Dr. Gundry's green smoothie recipe once a day for digestion support, energy, muscle strength, and overall health.†*

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Beverly Hills, Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, Morning Joe and so many more outlets. Dr. Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code , reveals the key to longevity is mitochondrial uncoupling. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com , or @gundrymd on Instagram, and @drgundrypodcast on TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

