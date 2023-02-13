Indigo Specialty Underwriters Partners with Obsidian

Miscellaneous professional liability product available in all 50 states

PHOENIX, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Specialty Underwriters ("Indigo"), a registered series of Mission Underwriting Managers, LLC, an Arizona-based insurance agency, announced today a new partnership with Obsidian, an A.M. Best rated "A-" (Excellent) hybrid fronting program carrier. The partnership provides miscellaneous professional liability coverage for accounts over $50 million in revenue in all 50 states.

"This partnership allows us to compete on deals we've been successful with historically, and to reconnect with brokers looking for non-admitted capacity," said Kate Walas, chief executive officer of Indigo. "As a startup, it's exciting to be supported by the well-respected team at Obsidian as we embark on what we see as being a long-term partnership."

The target areas of practice include insurance services, real estate services, consultants, and excess technology errors and omissions. Coverage is available for primary and excess MPL on a monoline basis and has strongly rated reinsurance support.

Bill Jewett, CEO of Obsidian, stated "We are very pleased to be partnering with Indigo Specialty and Mission Underwriters on the launch of the new professional liability program. The team at Indigo brings to the market very strong underwriting and operational capabilities, and we are excited to be partnering with them."

The program is available immediately. For more information, or to become appointed with Indigo, please visit indigouw.com.

About Indigo Specialty Underwriters

Indigo Specialty Underwriters, a registered series of Mission Underwriting Managers, LLC, NPN 19970643, was established in 2021 and provides service-oriented, technology-enabled solutions to meet the needs of a broad range of professional liability risks. Find out more about Indigo Specialty Underwriters at www.indigouw.com and about Mission Underwriting Managers at www.missionunderwriters.com. For a full list of licenses, visit missionunderwriters.com/licensing.

About Obsidian

Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company with admitted and non-admitted insurance carrier subsidiaries that issue policies underwritten by managing general agents, managing general underwriters, and program managers. Obsidian sources, underwrites, and manages a diverse portfolio of property, casualty, and specialty insurance programs, and reinsures the majority of the business to select reinsurers. Obsidian was formed in 2020 in partnership with leading insurance industry executives and Genstar Capital. For more information, visit www.obsidianspecialty.com.

