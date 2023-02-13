Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022, and Quarterly and Supplemental Distributions

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) ("ICMB" or the "Company") announced its financial results today for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

On February 2, 2023 , the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a distribution of $0.13 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 , payable in cash on March 30, 2023 , to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2023 and a supplemental distribution of $0.02 per share, payable on March 30, 2023 , to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2023 .

During the quarter, ICMB made investments in one portfolio company. These investments totaled $2.5 million , at cost. The weighted average yield (at origination) of debt investments made in the quarter was 10.63%.

ICMB fully realized one portfolio company during the quarter, totaling $11.4 million in proceeds. The internal rate of return on these investments was 11.42%.

During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $3.7 million on its existing delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.

The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , was 10.73%, compared to 11.91% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Net asset value decreased $0.11 per share to $6.36 , compared to $6.47 as of September 30, 2022 . Net assets decreased by $1.5 million , or 1.7%, during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

Portfolio results, as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2022: Total assets $239.4mm Investment portfolio, at fair value $228.6mm Net assets $91.5mm Weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost (1) 10.73 % Net asset value per share $6.36 Portfolio activity in the current quarter:

Number of new investments 3 Total capital invested $6.2mm Proceeds from repayments, sales, and amortization $14.2mm Number of portfolio companies, end of period 37 Net investment income (NII) $2.3mm Net investment income per share $0.16 Net increase in net assets from operations $0.6mm Net increase in net assets from operations per share $0.04 Quarterly per share distribution paid on January 10, 2023 $0.15



(1) Represents weighted average yield on total debt investments for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Weighted average yield on total debt investments is the annualized rate of interest income recognized during the period divided by the average amortized cost of debt investments in the portfolio during the period. The weighted average yield on total debt investments reflected above does not represent actual investment returns to the Company's stockholders.

Mr. Michael C. Mauer, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to see market volatility and inflationary pressures across the borrower universe. We have responded with a cautious and deliberate approach to capital deployment, with an emphasis on first lien structures, covenants, and significant equity contributions below us. There remains a stable flow, albeit at a slow pace, of conservative opportunities with attractive structures and returns to consider."

The Company's dividend framework provides a quarterly base dividend and may be supplemented, at the discretion of the Board, by additional dividends as determined to be available by the Company's net investment income and performance during the quarter.

On February 2, 2023, the Board declared a distribution for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $0.13 per share payable on March 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2023 and a supplemental distribution of $0.02 per share, payable on March 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2023.

This distribution represents a 17.05% yield on the Company's $3.52 share price as of market close on December 31, 2022. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital, however, the Company does not expect the dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, to be comprised of a return of capital. The Company's investment adviser monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a return of capital may occur for the year. The Company estimates the source of its distributions as required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 to determine whether payment of dividends are expected to be paid from any other source other than net investment income accrued for the current period or certain cumulative periods, but the Company will not be able to determine whether any specific distribution will be treated as taxable earnings or as a return of capital until after the end of the taxable year.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

During the quarter, the Company made investments in one new portfolio company. The aggregate capital invested during the quarter totaled $2.5 million, at cost, and the debt investments were made at a weighted average yield of 10.63%.

The Company received proceeds of $14.2 million from repayments, sales and amortization during the quarter, primarily related to the realization of Barri Financial Group, LLC.

During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $3.7 million on its existing and new delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.

The Company's net realized, and unrealized gains and losses accounted for a decrease in the Company's net investments of $1.7 million, or $0.12 per share. The total net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter was $0.6 million, or $0.04 per share.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's investment portfolio consisted of investments in 37 portfolio companies, of which 91.0% were first lien investments and 9.0% were equity, warrants, and other investments. The Company's debt portfolio consisted of 99.5% floating rate investments and 0.5% fixed rate investments.

The Company continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its portfolio companies and will continue to closely monitor its portfolio companies throughout this period, including assessing portfolio companies' operational and liquidity exposure and outlook. For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the Company's results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the disclosure in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2023.

Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $8.4 million in cash, of which $7.9 million was restricted cash, and $36.6 million unused capacity under its revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2022 and through February 13, 2023, the Company invested a total of $5.5 million, which included investments in one existing and one new portfolio company. As of February 13, 2022, the Company had investments in 37 portfolio companies.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities



December 31,

2022

(Unaudited) June 30, 2022 Assets



Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$251,161,598 and $254,172,763, respectively) $ 217,912,382 $ 223,037,183 Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $23,726,516 and $23,395,242,

respectively) 10,681,276 10,646,803 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $274,888,114 and $277,568,005,

respectively) 228,593,658 233,683,986 Cash 553,186 2,550,021 Cash, restricted 7,884,674 6,605,056 Receivable for investments sold 301,677 835,043 Interest receivable 1,919,396 2,298,443 Payment-in-kind interest receivable 16,927 2,137 Prepaid expenses and other assets 90,899 410,401





Total Assets $ 239,360,417 $ 246,385,087





Liabilities



Notes payable:



Revolving credit facility $ 78,400,000 $ 84,000,000 2026 Notes payable 65,000,000 65,000,000 Deferred debt issuance costs (1,567,222) (1,913,889) Unamortized discount (231,108) (266,663)





Notes payable, net 141,601,670 146,819,448 Payable for investments purchased — 246,984 Dividend payable 2,158,268 2,157,872 Income-based incentive fees payable 34,950 182,095 Base management fees payable 944,623 1,054,063 Interest payable 2,160,160 1,574,356 Directors' fees payable 22,005 20,780 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 961,106 820,097





Total Liabilities 147,882,782 152,875,695

















Net Assets



Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,388,456

and 14,385,810 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 14,389 14,386 Additional paid-in capital 203,600,310 203,590,126 Distributable earnings (loss) (112,137,064) (110,095,120)





Total Net Assets 91,477,635 93,509,392





Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 239,360,417 $ 246,385,087





Net Asset Value Per Share $ 6.36 $ 6.50

See notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



For the three months ended

December 31, For the six months ended

December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Investment Income:







Interest income







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 6,260,515 $ 6,021,868 $ 11,869,627 $ 11,944,764 Affiliated investments — 40,437 (20,611) 121,319









Total interest income 6,260,515 6,062,305 11,849,016 12,066,083 Payment in-kind interest income







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 189,626 21,234 520,809 37,464 Affiliated investments 17,443 89,285 34,447 152,169









Total payment-in-kind interest income 207,069 110,519 555,256 189,633 Dividend income







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 101,755 — 101,755 — Affiliated investments — — — 296,126 Total dividend income 101,755 — 101,755 296,126 Total payment-in-kind interest income







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 210,578 36,695 572,428 140,228 Affiliated investments — 759 — 1,510









Total other fee income 210,578 37,454 572,428 141,738









Total investment income 6,779,917 6,210,278 13,078,455 12,693,580









Expenses:







Interest expense 2,160,336 1,790,513 3,952,344 3,532,083 Base management fees 1,057,104 1,123,105 2,161,085 2,251,609 Income-based incentive fees — — (147,145) — Provision for tax expense 65,858 27,960 110,188 27,960 Professional fees 271,782 301,970 543,563 605,759 Allocation of administrative costs from advisor 375,900 351,700 751,800 703,400 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 173,334 173,333 346,667 274,444 Amortization of original issue discount – 2026 Notes 17,778 17,778 35,555 35,555 Insurance expense 137,820 121,134 275,641 242,268 Directors' fees 75,625 75,625 151,250 151,250 Custodian and administrator fees 71,828 72,512 143,516 147,844 Other expenses 136,334 158,999 275,815 314,855









Total expenses 4,543,699 4,214,629 8,600,279 8,287,027 Waiver of base management fees (112,481) (106,878) (206,627) (223,814) Waiver of income-based incentive fees — — — —









Net expenses 4,431,218 4,107,751 8,393,652 8,063,213









Net investment income 2,348,699 2,102,527 4,684,803 4,630,367









Net realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on investments:







Net realized gain (loss) from investments







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments — (348,351) — 413,112 Affiliated investments — (8,196,669) — (8,196,669)









Net realized gain (loss) from investments — (8,545,020) — (7,783,557) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) in value of investments







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (1,649,361) 1,591,986 (2,113,636) 2,468,568 Aaffiliated investments (82,479) 8,300,406 (296,801) 7,420,969









Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (1,731,840) 9,892,392 (2,410,437) 9,889,537









Total realized gain (loss) and change in unrealized appreciation

(depreciation) on investments (1,731,840) 1,347,372 (2,410,437) 2,105,980









Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 616,859 $ 3,449,899 $ 2,274,366 $ 6,736,347









Basic and diluted:







Net investment income per share $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Earnings per share $ 0.04 $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.47 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 14,388,242 14,384,025 14,387,526 14,225,197 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.30 $ 0.30

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50mm and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of at least $15mm. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc., please visit www.icmbdc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release and made on the earnings call for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance, operating results, events and/or financial condition. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements, including statements other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release or made on the earnings call are based upon current expectations, are inherently uncertain, and involve a number of assumptions and substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any such statements are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, which the Company may or may not have considered, including, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in base interest rates and the effects of significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance or events. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect actual events and the Company's performance and financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or discussed on the earnings call, is or will be included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

