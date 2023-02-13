Regal enters into long-term lease agreement for Regal L.A. LIVE theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal announced today that the company has entered into a long-term lease agreement with AEG at L.A. LIVE, the downtown Los Angeles sports and entertainment district, to continue operating the 14-screen Regal L.A. LIVE theatre which has been operated by Regal since 2009. The initial management agreement for the location officially ended with the start of the lease agreement as of Thursday, February 2, 2023.

"Since Regal L.A. LIVE's 2009 opening, we have proudly managed this state-of-the-art theatre," said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, parent company of Regal. "In collaboration with our partners at AEG, we are excited to continue this relationship by entering into this long-term lease agreement, which will continue to welcome moviegoers to this premier entertainment destination for many years to come."

"L.A. LIVE is the popular and one-of-a-kind destination in downtown Los Angeles that attracts guests of all ages looking for a single location offering multiple venues that cater to every entertainment interest," said Richard Gutierrez, Senior Director of Business Operations at AEG. "The new agreement between AEG and Regal cements our shared commitment to L.A. LIVE's long-term success by providing a state-of-the-art theatre for moviegoers all across the area."

Los Angeles area residents can continue to visit this location, which has provided guests the best place to watch a movie with the most innovative presentations, including a 4DX auditorium featuring motion seats and special effects including wind, fog, mist/rain, scents and more that perfectly syncs to the on-screen action. Regal L.A. LIVE also features ICE IMMERSIVE where guests can experience movies in a theater specially equipped with LED panels on the side walls, luxury seats, superior Dolby Atmos® Sound and BARCO RGB laser projection systems. Regal L.A. LIVE is also the home of the biggest movie experience in Los Angeles with the Premiere Cinema featuring stadium seating for more than 774 guests.

Regal is also proud to offer Regal Unlimited at L.A. LIVE. Regal Unlimited allows subscribers to see as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. The Regal Unlimited subscription pass is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app where moviegoers can choose from three different plans based on theatre location. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,358 screens in 468 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of Jan. 31, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

About L.A. LIVE

L.A. LIVE is a 4 million square foot / $3 billion downtown Los Angeles sports and entertainment district adjacent to Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center featuring The Novo, a 2,300 capacity live music venue, Microsoft Theater, a 7,100-seat live theatre, a 54-story, 1001-room convention "headquarters" destination (showcasing The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles and JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE hotels and 224 luxury condominiums – The Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. LIVE – all in a single tower), the 14-screen Regal L.A. LIVE cinemas, broadcast facilities for ESPN along with entertainment, residential, restaurant, hospitality and office space. Developed by Los Angeles-based AEG, L.A. LIVE, considered to be the nation's most active 'live content and event campus,' also features 260,480 sf of conference center and ballroom facilities, a 100,000 sf special events deck, the famous Lucky Strike Lanes and Lounge, the celebrity-owned Conga Room, a one-of-a-kind GRAMMY Museum, saluting the history of music and the genre's best known awards show all centered around Xbox Plaza, a 40,000 sf outdoor event space along with 24 restaurants, bars and other hospitality options. L.A. LIVE showcases more events, award shows, sporting competitions, concerts and hospitality options than any other destination in the world. Visit L.A. LIVE today at www.lalive.com

