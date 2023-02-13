Wondershare Filmora Recognized as Category Leader by GetAPP.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare is proud to announce that its flagship product, Filmora, has once again been recognized as a Category Leader by GetAPP, the world's #1 business software discovery and selection platform.

This prestigious award is largely based on product reviews from 1.9 million global users, who have rated 30,000 software profiles. GetAPP evaluates five key criteria, including ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend.

Wondershare recently launched its highly anticipated Filmora version 12 in December 2022, introducing a number of major upgrades designed to incorporate cutting-edge technology into the video editing software.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by GetAPP as a Category Leader," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "As a software company with 20 years of experience, Wondershare continues to operate with the mindset and innovation of a startup. Our mission and vision are centered around delivering exceptional user experiences, and this remains our top priority."

Filmora 12 has been designed with the user in mind. It features a smoother performance, a new and more intuitive UX and UI design, and advanced AI functions to empower your creative vision.

The software offers a range of advanced pro functions, including Enhanced Keyframe, Draw Mask, and Adjustment Layer. With Enhanced Keyframe, users can access almost all parameters in every way, making it easy to add and edit keyframes for texts, filters, and colors. The Draw Mask function allows users to create any complex shape around objects using straight lines or curves, while the Adjustment Layer function speeds up the editing process by allowing users to apply the same effect to multiple clips in a matter of seconds.

With the addition of the AI Smart Cutout, users can precisely select and remove any unwanted objects from their videos. The AI Audio Stretch function can intelligently stretch audio clips to match the video duration, saving users time and effort. Additionally, the AI Audio Denoise can detect and reduce background noise such as talking, humming, static, and wind noise.

The new version of Filmora also includes improved editing efficiency, a smoother editing experience, plus massive effects and materials to enhance your videos. With over 2,000 media resources, new royalty-free music, 3D LUTs, effects, and preset templates, you'll have everything you need to perfect your videos without sacrificing your creative vision. The Quick Split Mode, Keyboard Shortcut Presets, and Advanced Batch Edit features can help you speed up your editing process.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare Filmora 12 is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, Android Phone, iPhone, iPad, and Android Tablet. Pricing starts at $49.99 per year.

For more information, please visit wondershare.com and follow Wondershare Filmora on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram to learn more about Wondershare Filmora 12.

Check out the promotional video for Wondershare Filmora 12 on YouTube .

The latest version of the software is now available for use, and you can try Filmora 12 for free by visiting filmora.wondershare.com/

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both personal and business use. As a market leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has been recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards and G2 Crowd. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare's mission is to help our users pursue their passions and to build a more creative world, together.

