edX Launches Professional Certificate in Cloud Solutions Architecture with AWS

LANHAM, Md., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- edX, a global online learning platform from 2U, Inc (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced an expanded relationship with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), to launch its first Professional Certificate program on edX. The Professional Certificate program in Cloud Solutions Architecture provides the knowledge and skills needed to start building a career in cloud architecture and helps prepare learners for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate exam. The program is now open for enrollment .

edX has worked with AWS since 2017 to provide over 300,000 learners with over 30 AWS courses on the edX platform . These courses, which span topics from DevOps on AWS to Building Modern Python Applications on AWS, give professionals around the world accessible opportunities to build upon or learn new professional skills for the cloud on AWS. Now, with the addition of the first AWS Professional Certificate program on edX, learners have the opportunity to build and enhance critical professional skills needed to succeed in the fast-growing field of cloud computing.

"Cloud computing is an enduring and critical skill set that tech professionals across industries can use to secure and build meaningful careers," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX, a 2U company. "The new Professional Certificate program in Cloud Solutions Architecture on edX will give 48 million learners around the globe the opportunity to pursue a valuable, employer-recognized credential that can drive real career impact in an accessible and affordable format."

"The scarcity of individuals with cloud skills is a major concern for our AWS Partners and customers, and hiring the necessary talent continues to pose a real challenge to the industry," said Maureen Lonergan, vice president, AWS Training and Certification. "Through our cloud training and education programs, we are preparing diverse learners for in-demand cloud roles around the world. With edX, we are reinventing how talent is cultivated, trained, and retained, and building a pipeline of cloud talent for the future."

For more information on AWS courses available on edX, visit edx.org/school/aws .

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 48 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org .

Media Contacts:

2U/edX: media@2u.com

edX logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 2U, Inc.