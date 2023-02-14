JetBlue signs renewed Passenger Service System and distribution agreement with Sabre to help propel retailing and digital transformation

The extended agreement reaffirms JetBlue's trust in Sabre's Passenger Service System (PSS) as well as its Global Distribution System (GDS)

JetBlue is also adopting several Sabre IT solutions to advance its retailing strategy

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading provider of software and technology that powers the global travel industry, today announced the multi-year renewal of JetBlue's SabreSonic PSS agreement. The agreement also extends the carrier's long-term distribution agreement to continue offering its content on the Sabre GDS.

Sabre will help JetBlue deliver a more tailored customer experience and capture additional revenue opportunities through its PSS. Through the Sabre GDS travel marketplace, JetBlue will distribute its flights and services to Sabre's extensive global network of travel buyers. This will allow Sabre-connected corporate, leisure and online travel agency subscribers to deliver even more choice and value to their travelers.

"We are excited to build upon our long-standing partnership with Sabre. As we move forward with our growth plans, this partnership will play a key role in our digital modernization strategy," said Carol Clements, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, JetBlue. "We will continue to rely on Sabre's technology to help us enhance the travel experience and bring our low fares, products and great service to more customers."

JetBlue is also investing in Sabre's Digital Connect and Digital Experience products to enhance the booking and post-booking experience for customers. The carrier is also leveraging the Dynamic Rewards product to enable expended loyalty capabilities.

JetBlue is also renewing their subscription to PRISM, a powerful solution that automates, aggregates and analyzes corporate sales information globally. Its forecasting function also allows each airline's sales organization to model changes to contracts and optimize the right measures to help drive optimal business revenue.

"Sabre is thrilled to support JetBlue in its technology journey to enhance the customer experience. Growth, modernization, loyalty management and personalization are a priority for JetBlue, so we are proud to support their endeavor with our cutting-edge platform, retailing capabilities and global scope," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabre Travel Solutions.

Based in New York City, JetBlue is the sixth largest airline in the U.S. and operates over 1,000 flights daily, serving over 30 million customers annually.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com .

