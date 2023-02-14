NEOTECH ACQUIRES REVOLUTIONARY LAALLY BRIDGE®

Company Adds Breastfeeding Assistance Device to Its Product Catalog

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neotech Products is proud to announce the acquisition of the Bridge Breastfeeding Assistance Device!

The Bridge features a silicone nipple cover with a built-in channel, which attaches to a syringe that can hold and deliver breastmilk or formula. It helps babies latch to the breast and helps promote milk production. It can be used in most circumstances in which a bottle would traditionally be used.

The Bridge was invented by Kate Spivak, a Physician Assistant and an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant.

"I created the Bridge because there was a lack of solutions for the most common issues I was seeing in practice," Spivak said. "I consistently saw babies who were being supplemented with a bottle due to low supply and issues with latch.

"Theoretically, the solution was simple: keep the baby at the breast as much as possible. Realistically, there was no efficient way to do that until the Bridge was created."

The Bridge Breastfeeding Assistance Device:

Provides a surface for baby to latch and allows supplementation while breastfeeding which helps to stimulate natural milk production

Can be used to provide colostrum, expressed milk, fortified human milk,

or formula

Allows precise control of supplement flow, rate, and timing

A large percentage of mothers experience breastfeeding challenges, including difficulty with infant feeding at the breast, pain, and milk quantity.[1]

"Neotech is primarily known as a NICU company, but the Bridge is a natural progression into the Mother Baby market," Craig McCrary, Neotech President said. "We have a few other products in the works for the Mother Baby space. The Bridge marks the start of a new era for Neotech."

About Your Company: Neotech Products has been Making a Difference by developing innovative medical products for 35 years. Their unique line of skin friendly products are designed to benefit mothers, babies, children, and clinicians. Neotech Products is a proven leader in the development of neonatal, pediatric, and respiratory products.

