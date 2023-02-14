Nutrisystem® Partner Plan Now Includes Meals for Two for Dinner

9 Out of 10 Partners Agree That They Felt More Motivated Because They Did Nutrisystem Together Rather Than Doing It Alone

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Losing weight is better together. Nutrisystem®, a division of Wellful, Inc. and a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions, today announced that the Nutrisystem Partner Plan now includes Meals for Two. Meals for Two are double-portioned meals, served up in one package and designed for your weight loss plan. In addition to making mealtime quicker and easier, the meals also make for less waste and take up less freezer space. The delicious new protein-packed meals are available to customers when selecting dinner options on the program.

"We know from research that partners lose up to 20% more weight* compared to individuals," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "The Nutrisystem Partner Plan has proven to be a customer favorite. The plan is built to encourage partners to lose weight as a team."

In a survey** of Nutrisystem customers, 9 out of 10 partners agree that they felt more motivated because they did the Nutrisystem program together rather than doing it alone. In addition, 8 out of 10 found it easier to lose weight and stay on plan because they were in it together.

"The Nutrisystem Partner Plan fosters accountability and allows partners to celebrate weight loss milestones together as they work toward living happier, healthier lives," added Mikulak.

For Butch and Linn B., looking at pictures of their wedding on their 25th wedding anniversary is what spurred them to make a change. Together, the two lost 61 pounds on the Partner Plan.

"Honestly, I almost cried when I saw our wedding pictures side-by-side with current photos. I did not realize we had gained that much weight," said Linn.

"Nutrisystem was the best thing in the world for us. I got my partner back and I got my wife back. We are feeling better than ever," added Butch.

In addition to new Meals for Two, customers can also select foods from a robust menu including Nutrisystem's Hearty Inspirations line, which are meals with up to 30g of protein. They're full of flavor helping to control hunger and keep you full for up to five hours.***

As with all Nutrisystem plans, partners can speak one-on-one or together with weight loss coaches from Nutrisystem's award-winning Contact Center via chat, phone or email 7 days a week. In addition, both partners will have access to NuMi® at no cost, one of the only apps customized to their specific plan. NuMi includes a social community, one-touch tracking of Nutrisystem and non-Nutrisystem foods; smart reminders to track meals and workouts and to drink water; and daily articles, tips and recipes.

For more information on Nutrisystem, visit www.nutrisystem.com/partner.

* Based on scientific literature on dieting in small groups compared to individually."

**Based on a July 2022 customer survey with 646 customer responses.

***In study, average was 3.4 hours for fullness and average was 3.9 hours for hunger.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a division of Wellful, Inc., a premier omni-channel health and wellness platform. For more than 50 years, Nutrisystem has helped millions of people lose weight with clinically proven weight loss science built by dietitians using the latest nutritional and behavioral research. For more information, go to nutrisystem.com .

Nutrisystem Brings Innovative Products to Market This Spring (PRNewsFoto/Nutrisystem, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nutrisystem, Inc.