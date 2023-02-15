FILM INDUSTRY PIONEER HAWK LONDON SECURES STUDIO SPACE AT EAST LONDON'S HERE EAST INNOVATION CAMPUS

Hawk London , a new UK based company specialising in the film and television industry, strengthens Here East's position within this fast-growing sector.

Hawk London have secured 10,328 sq ft in Studio 12 of the Broadcast Centre.

This letting takes the Here East campus to 94% let.

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Here East, the multi-award winning innovation campus created by clients of Delancey on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, today welcomes Hawk London, a new entrant in the film and television industry.

This further establishes the East London campus as a thriving creative tech hub and builds on the development of this region as an epicentre of film and TV studio production.

Hawk is an industry leader in high-end cinematography. The company will establish their headquarters, studio and showroom at Here East to lease Hawk Lenses to the commercial film market in the UK.

Hawk London will be established as a full rental service company including cameras, lenses and grip equipment. This exciting addition to the Hawk and Vantage family means Hawk Anamorphic lenses and all other Hawk and Vantage products can be rented and serviced in the UK.

This highly localised creative digital cluster that has been cultivated on the campus will situate Hawk London amongst some of London's leading tech and creative businesses and academic institutions. Many of whom are developing the future talent pipeline into the industry.

Gavin Poole, CEO, Here East comments: "It is a pleasure to welcome Hawk London to our Here East campus and we are delighted the team have chosen us as the home for their UK headquarters. This is an exciting step for a film and TV industry trailblazer - and they will be sitting alongside world-class entrepreneurs, creatives and academics to share ideas, knowledge and expertise of this flourishing sector. As a new business venture in this ever-growing sector, the team will be fully supported in establishing their presence at Here East and beyond as they build out their facilities and launch their products. Hawk London will create valuable job opportunities for the local community in the film and TV sector – the very genesis of our campus."

Charles Heales, Founder/CEO of Hawk London said: "As a cinematographer working in the industry for the past decade I, like many, have often desired using Hawk lenses on many British projects. At such an exciting time for us, we're looking forward to bringing our business to the thriving community at Here East. It's exciting to be part of making Hawk and Vantage lenses accessible to fellow filmmakers by helping create the new and first home for Hawk in the UK. Hawk London is a fresh take on the traditional hire business model, giving our highly creative customers an environment to comfortably test and prep in a functional yet relaxing setting. Here East provides a brilliant setting for us to establish our pioneering position in the market."

About Here East

View original content:

SOURCE Here East