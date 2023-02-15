Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Pathogen Monitoring Program at Kigali International Airport

The program establishes a new node in a global early warning network for emerging variants to support timely and targeted public health response

BOSTON and KIGALI, Rwanda, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, and the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) today announced a one-year pathogen monitoring program at Rwanda's Kigali International Airport (KGL) to identify new and emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Through this program, Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo , will collaborate with RBC to monitor wastewater samples from arriving aircraft and nasal swab samples, collected on a voluntary, anonymous basis from arriving international travelers, for SARS-CoV-2. The program aims to provide critical public health insights to help inform mitigation strategies in Rwanda and globally.

Ginkgo and RBC will work together to establish KGL as a new node in a global network of pathogen monitoring infrastructure, complementing the insights generated from Concentric's existing travel biosecurity programs at several major international airports in the U.S. The program builds on Ginkgo's previously announced MOU to develop and implement biosecurity capabilities in Rwanda.

"Mitigating the risk of biological threats, including emerging viral variants, remains a global imperative that necessitates a robust early warning system," stated Matt McKnight, General Manager, Biosecurity at Ginkgo Bioworks. "This pathogen monitoring program at Kigali International Airport will act like a public health radar, providing leaders with near-real-time data to inform targeted response strategies. We are excited to be partnering with the Rwanda Biomedical Centre—to stay ahead of the next variant or pathogen of concern, we must take an international approach to biosecurity."

RBC is Rwanda's national health implementation agency, established in 2011 to improve the health of the Rwandan population by providing high quality, affordable and sustainable health care services. Ginkgo will support the end-to-end collection and analysis workflow with materials, training and logistical support, digital platform and data reporting, as well as bioinformatics and decision support services; RBC will contribute on-the-ground operational support for sample collection, testing, and sequencing.

Prof. Claude Muvunyi, the Director General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre said, "As we continue to feel the impacts of emerging variants and pathogens, we recognize the need to create a sustainable public health and biosecurity infrastructure in Rwanda and internationally. We are thrilled to launch this program at Kigali International Airport in partnership with Ginkgo to enhance our biosecurity capabilities."

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as Twitter (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), or LinkedIn .

About Rwanda Biomedical Centre

The Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) is a data and science-driven health implementing agency in Rwanda that leads and coordinates essential public health functions under the Ministry of Health.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's biosecurity platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

