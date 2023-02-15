JAKE PAUL'S BETR LAUNCHES COMBAT SPORTS MEDIA VERTICAL BETR COMBAT

Betr Media Signs UFC Superstar Prospect, Bo Nickal, and Combat Sports Personality, David "The Schmo" Schmulenson, to Create Content for Betr Combat

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betr, the first microbetting-focused sports betting and media company, announced the launch of its combat sports media vertical, Betr Combat, and the signings of professional mixed martial artist, Bo Nickal, and combat sports personality, David "The Schmo'' Schmulenson. As the first verticalized media arm launched by Betr, Betr Combat will provide fans with 24/7 coverage of the combat sports world, including original shows, commentary on upcoming bouts, exclusive interviews, and post-fight analysis. Betr Combat is the first of several new verticals set to roll out under the Betr Media umbrella as part of their sports verticalization strategy, which consists of a strategic launch cadence of targeted portfolio brands across various sports leagues and audience interests.

"Combat sports and content creation are my passions, so the launch of Betr Combat was both exciting and inevitable," said Jake Paul, Founder and President of Betr. "We are building a media enterprise with the goal of attracting top tier talent in every sport and this is no exception. Bo Nickal is a Penn State legend and one of the biggest MMA prospects in recent history, while The Schmo is one of the most unique and charismatic media personalities in combat sports. We are so excited to have them join our team and together we will make Betr Combat the go-to combat sports media channel for all boxing and MMA fans."

Nickal is an upcoming mixed martial artist who went 2-0 last season on Dana White's Contender Series and made his professional MMA debut last June in the middleweight division. The 27-year-old is set for his UFC debut on March 4 on UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nickal is a former three-time NCAA Division 1 wrestling national champion out of Penn State University and the 2019 Dan Hodge Trophy winner, which is awarded to the best collegiate wrestler in the country.

"I'm so excited to partner with Jake Paul and Betr. It just makes sense for the #1 MMA prospect and the #1 boxing prospect to team up," said Nickal. "I love the energy of the company and what they are trying to do in the media and sports betting space. I'm grateful to my agent, Malki Kawa, at First Round Management for getting this deal done, and to Jake Paul for bringing me on board."

Schmulenson created "The Schmo" media brand to bring a fresh perspective to the modern sports world. He covers all sports, with a main focus in combat sports, amassing a following of over 500,000 fans across his social platforms. His positive and unique approach combined with a self-deprecating manner brings out the best in the athletes he covers.

"The Schmo and Betr Combat are a world class tag team," said Schmulenson. "I have enjoyed covering and interviewing Jake Paul as a fighter, but now pumped to join his vision conquering the sports media & gaming landscape. I take pride knowing my involvement with Betr Combat will further cement our footprints in the combat sports world. There is no limit to what we can achieve in this partnership."

Betr Combat is set to join Betr Media's existing programming, which garnered a total audience of 5.1 million in just six months, including BS w/ Jake Paul , Betr's flagship show and the number one sports show on YouTube. Under the Betr Combat vertical, Nickal will produce his own series about his life, including behind-the-scenes footage of preparation for his first UFC fight this March. Schmulenson's podcast, " The SchmoZone ," along with his interview series, " The Schmo and the Pro ," will also join the Betr Combat franchise.

Betr first launched its real money gaming app in Ohio on January 1, 2023, with plans to include combat sports microbetting opportunities soon. Follow @betrcombat on TikTok , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

ABOUT BETR:

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr is the fastest sports betting media brand in the U.S. and the first microbetting-focused gaming company that is pioneering a new way for fans to engage with sports. Microbetting allows users to bet on individual plays and events – pass or rush in football or if the next free throw will be good in basketball – rather than the outcome of a game. With its simple and intuitive user interface, Betr aims to solve a problem with traditional sportsbooks – a complicated and confusing user experience with numbers and odds that look more like a spreadsheet than a sportsbook. Since publicly launching its brand in August 2022, Betr has seen unprecedented growth while generating over 750 million impressions and 45 million engagements across its social channels.

