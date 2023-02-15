New Index Ranks Top 500 Outsourcing Firms Globally: OA500

An Objective Analysis & Ranking of the World's Top 500 Outsourcing Firms for 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsource Accelerator has developed an objective methodology ranking the top 500 outsourcing firms globally. For the first time, there is a reliable method of analyzing, comparing, and tracking firms across the $250 billion global outsourcing industry.

The Time Doctor OA500 2023, ranking the Top 500 Outsourcing Firms globally, is announced today. It leverages the Global Outsourcing Firm (BPO) Index, which took 18 months to develop and has analyzed over 2,300 firms.

The offshoring market has exploded in recent years, catalyzed by the convergence of COVID, remote-work, technological shifts, and recessionary pressures. However, the outsourcing industry, which is typically spread across emerging markets, is notoriously hard to understand, difficult to navigate, and troublingly opaque.

Despite this, outsourcing continues to expand. It now offers an increasingly diverse range of services, such as call centers, KPO, BPO, PEO, offshore staffing, virtual teams, freelancers, and virtual assistants, all offering access to a global pool of talent and cost-effective solutions.

With technology, globalization, and distributed workforces driving a surge in BPO, outsourcing has become a staple for companies of all sizes. From multinationals like Google, and Microsoft, to small and mid-size enterprises, outsourcing has become a critical component of modern business. The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated this trend, as businesses have had to adapt to the rapidly changing landscape and turn to outsourcing partners for support.

With such a large and competitive market, choosing the right outsourcing partner can be challenging. That's where the Time Doctor OA500 comes in, providing businesses with a meaningful way to navigate the BPO industry and find the best partner for their needs.

"We are thrilled to announce the Time Doctor OA500 2023, which celebrates the top 500 outsourcing firms globally. Finally, there is a clear objective methodology to assess, compare and rank outsourcing firms globally. The Time Doctor OA500 is a powerful tool for the industry and users alike," explains Derek Gallimore, Founder, and CEO of Outsource Accelerator.

The Time Doctor OA500 2023 Top 10 Firms:

1. Accenture

2. Teleperformance

3. Wipro

4. Siemens

5. Cognizant

6. Capgemini

7. Emerson

8. Infosys

9. HCL Technologies

10. CGI

The complete list of Time Doctor OA500 awardees are announced on February 15: https://www.outsourceaccelerator.com/oa500/

To read full details on the construction of the Global Outsourcing Firm (BPO) Index, refer to the OA500 Methodology White Paper:

About Outsource Accelerator

Outsource Accelerator (OA) is the world's leading outsourcing marketplace and is the trusted source of independent information for the industry. The marketplace provides the conduit between 2,300 world-leading outsourcing suppliers and businesses across the globe. www.outsourceaccelerator.com

About Time Doctor

Time Doctor is the #1 trusted software for leading BPOs and offshore teams worldwide to drive business performance and achieve total peace of mind. We offer automated insights and ethical time and activity tracking software that measures employee performance without intrusion. Time Doctor enables BPOs and offshore teams to unlock their full potential by boosting productivity by 30%, increasing profitability, enhancing accountability, and providing complete peace of mind. www.timedoctor.com

