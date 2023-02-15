Robert Half Executives Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2023 North America Staffing 100

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two executives from global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2023 North America Staffing 100 list: president and chief executive officer M. Keith Waddell and executive vice president and chief administrative officer Katherine Spencer Lee. They were selected for their contributions to the staffing industry, including outstanding achievements in business practices and for maintaining people-first philosophies.

Waddell has helped established Robert Half as the global leader in talent solutions and was instrumental in launching Protiviti, the enterprise's global business consulting subsidiary. He led the enterprise through a global pandemic, achieving record recovery and results and has prioritized investments in AI-based technologies to deliver unique and effective solutions to employers and job seekers alike.

Lee is one of Robert Half's most tenured and celebrated leaders and is a champion for the company's enterprise values. She prioritizes the advancement of DEI in the workplace, serving as an executive sponsor of Robert Half's Black Employee Network, and supports nonprofit organizations such as the American Heart Association and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

