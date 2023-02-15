Topps® Unveils "The J-Rod Show" Starring 2022 American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodríguez

In celebration of the 2023 Topps Baseball Series 1 Collection, Topps is launching the brand's first-ever integrated campaign centered on the pack's cover athlete

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fanatics Collectibles, the trading cards and collectibles division of Fanatics, and Topps, its cornerstone sports trading card brand, unveiled "The J-Rod Show", the first-ever athlete cover campaign starring the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodríguez. The campaign celebrates the highly anticipated 2023 Topps Baseball Series 1 Collection that is available online at Topps.com and in local hobby shops and nationwide retailers starting February 15th, marking the start of another exciting year for baseball and card collectors worldwide.

"The J-Rod Show" captures Rodríguez's charisma and channels the joy of the card collecting hobby through humorous spots that transform Rodríguez into the main character of a variety of classic TV tropes, with Topps Series 1 at the focal point in unexpected ways. The campaign will start on Wednesday, February 15 and runs through MLB Opening Day. Content will roll out across social media, retail, digital, and out-of-home channels.

"For more than 70 years, Topps Baseball has been among the most iconic and celebrated trading card sets, and the 2023 Series 1 release continues this proud tradition in the hobby," said Mike Mahan, CEO of Fanatics Collectibles. "We're honored to have Julio Rodriguez as the face of this year's legendary collection, and "The J-Rod Show" is an example of how Fanatics Collectibles plans to highlight star athletes alongside flagship products in 2023 and beyond."

"It's an honor to be the cover athlete for the 2023 Topps Baseball Series 1 Collection," said Rodríguez. "Coming from a small town in the Dominican Republic, it's surreal to see this all come together. Working on this campaign with Topps was really special for me and I'm excited for all the fans and card collectors to check it out."

The 2023 Topps Baseball Series 1 Collection features a base card set spanning 330 of the biggest names in baseball – from established stars to rising rookies - and is packed with autographs, inserts, relics and chase cards for card collectors of all ages. The set also debuts rookie cards for some of the top MLB rookies in recent years including: Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles), Riley Greene (Detroit Tigers), Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore Orioles), Michael Harris II (Atlanta Braves) and many more.

About Fanatics Collectibles

Fanatics Collectibles is a new model and vision for the hobby fundamentally changing the experience for current and future collectors, leagues, and players across many professional and college sports. The organization secured long-term, exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards for several sports properties, including MLB, MLBPA, NBA, NBPA and NFLPA. In January 2022, Fanatics Collectibles announced the acquisition of Topps, establishing the preeminent licensed trading card brand as the cornerstone of Fanatics' trading cards and collectibles business and jumpstarted its MLB and MLBPA rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards.

About Topps

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is part of Fanatics Collectibles, the physical and digital trading cards and collectibles company within the Fanatics. Topps entertains and delights consumers through a diversified, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio spanning sports and entertainment that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia and curated experiential events. Featured properties include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars, Garbage Pail Kids®, and more. Topps Digital Sports & Entertainment has connected with people around the world who have downloaded our apps including Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® NHL SKATE™, Marvel Collect! by Topps® and Disney Collect! by Topps®. For additional information visit fanaticsinc.com, topps.com, and play.toppsapps.com.

