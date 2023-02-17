Carewell Announces Six Winners of the 2023 Carewell Caregiver Awards

Sponsored by Tranquility®, the awards provided $10,000 in prize money to support the financial needs of family caregivers

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carewell, the leading e-commerce resource for caregivers, announced the six winners of the 2023 Carewell Caregiver Awards today. Sponsored by Tranquility – makers of premium superabsorbent incontinence care products – the awards recognized six family caregivers that go to exceptional lengths to care for their loved ones. The companies hope to provide the winners with much-needed financial support through award prizes.

This year's winners are:

Caregiver of the Year ($5,000) - Beatrice Alvarez , Brookfield, IL - Beatrice's care journey began when her son was born with Down syndrome. In 2021, she left her career to become a full-time caregiver for her son, her mother with dementia, and her father, managing complex health conditions.

Gen Z Caregiver Hero ($1,000) - Brandon Feldt , San Diego, CA - At 19, Brandon put his college education on hold to care for his mother full-time when she began to show signs of frontotemporal dementia.

Companion Caregiver Hero ($1,000) - Carol Bush , Scio, NY - When Carol's friend of 45 years began needing care, Carol invited her to live with her to provide care and keep her best friend company.

Family Caregiver Hero ($1,000) - Kimberly Merichko , Bourbonnais, IL - Kimberly selflessly cares for her son, who has autism and hearing loss, her daughter, who is navigating diabetes and celiac disease, as well as her husband, who was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's.

Parent Caregiver Hero ($1,000) - Anna Keyzer , Lincoln, NE - Anna cares for her son, Simon, who is non-verbal, blind, and hard of hearing, and the two connect on a deeper level through music.

People's Caregiver Hero ($1,000) - Brionne Cage-McFarlane , Enfield, CT - Brionne's son is navigating life with a rare disease, but thanks to her care and persistent efforts, his development has flourished.

"Every family's caregiving journey is unique, and this year's winners are shining examples of that diversity," said Bianca Padilla, CEO and Co-founder of Carewell. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to each of them for their well-deserved recognition and express our gratitude for the love and care they tirelessly provide."

Carewell received more than 3,000 nominations — double last year's award submissions. Each nomination detailed inspiring stories of love, commitment, and selflessness from caregivers across the country. Eight ambassador judges reviewed the entries and helped select finalists.

This year's judges were: Geropsychologist and founder of Careblazers Dr. Natali Edmonds; social media personality and caregiver Chris Punsalan; founder of Caregiving Advice and caregiver Michelle Seitzer; social media personality and former caregiver Jacquelyn Revere; dementia practitioner and owner of Be Light Care Consulting, Adria Thompson; caregiver Kris McCabe; founder of Happy Healthy Caregiver, Elizabeth Miller; and former caregiver Patti LaFleur.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this year's Carewell Caregiver Awards to celebrate the selfless and compassionate work of caregivers in our communities," remarked Chuck Stocking, Co-Founder of Tranquility Products, a premium incontinence brand. "Over the years, we've read thousands of moving stories from our caregivers, and we understand the mental and physical toll caregiving places on them. It is an honor to recognize this year's winners and nominees who continuously inspire us to fulfill our mission to uplift the lives of care recipients and their caregivers and provide premium products that allow them to focus on what matters most to them."

To learn more about the 2023 Carewell Caregiver Awards and the winners, visit Carewell.com/CCA2023 .

