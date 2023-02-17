VeChain's 'The HiVe' Summit To Host Two Nobel Laureates Unlocking A Sustainability Revolution With Graphene And Blockchain

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The VeChain Foundation recently unveiled 'The HiVe', a web3 and sustainability-focused Summit built to champion pioneering applications of blockchain technology for sustainability purposes.

Nobel Laureates join VeChain to share how they're applying blockchain for carbon capture and carbon credits

Taking place on March 4th in Las Vegas at the Red Rock Resort, the free-to-attend one-day event will present ground-breaking VeChain-related content and hear from projects advancing global sustainability objectives with web3 technology.

Prestigious Speakers to Unveil Revolutionary Applications

Among the high-profile speaker line-up are two Nobel Prize winners, Professor Sir Andre Geim FRS and Professor Sir Konstantin Novoselov FRS, both famous for their significant contributions to the field of 2D nanomaterials –specifically, graphene. Their works focus using graphene as a carbon capture medium using VeChain's blockchain to tokenise the outputs and generate carbon credits.

In addition, we welcome Vinay Shandal, Boston Consulting Group's Head of Climate and Sustainability Practice in North America who will be discussing profound and ready-for-market products built with VeChain as well as and Singapore Management University Adjunct Faculty Member, Daniel Liebau, among others.

During the event, VeChain's new whitepaper will be released, detailing a ground-breaking new economic approach to sustainability based on blockchain technology and incentivised ecosystems that reward sustainable actions.

The VeChain Foundation is proud to play a leading role the digital-sustainable revolution and looks forward to unveiling more.

About The VeChain Foundation

The VeChain Foundation, headquartered in San Marino, Europe, is the non-profit organisation behind the development of VeChainThor, a world leading smart contract platform spearheading the real-world adoption of blockchain technology.

By leveraging the capabilities of 'trustless' data (information without intermediaries), smart contracts and IoT technologies, VeChainThor has delivered solutions in a wide array of fields, and now turns its attention to arguably the greatest challenge of all — building technologies and ecosystems to drive true sustainability and digital transformation at global scale.

Visit https://www.vechain.org to learn more.

