DGA Announces Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert Won the 2022 DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Ten Additional Category Winners Announced

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the Directors Guild of America Outstanding Directorial Achievement Awards for 2022 were announced tonight during the 75th Annual DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for Everything Everywhere All at Once. In a special announcement, the Guild's First-Time Feature Director Award was renamed in honor of the late DGA President Michael Apted.

DGA National Executive Director Russell Hollander, Presenter Chloé Zhao, DGA Award Winners Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter (Credit: Monica Schipper, Getty Images) (PRNewswire)

Judd Apatow hosted the ceremony for the fourth time before a capacity audience of more than 800 guests. Presenters included (in alphabetical order): Paul Thomas Anderson, Jason Bateman, Jerry Bruckheimer, Billy Eichner, Regina Hall, Stephanie Hsu, Anna Kendrick, Stan Lathan, James Marsden, Rev. Ed Milkovich, Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Nantz, Mike Newell, Aubrey Plaza, Christina Ricci, Denis Villeneuve, and Chloé Zhao.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM FOR 2022:

DANIEL KWAN & DANIEL SCHEINERT

Everything Everywhere All at Once

(A24)

MICHAEL APTED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2022:

CHARLOTTE WELLS

Aftersun

(A24)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES FOR 2022:

SAM LEVINSON

Euphoria, "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird"

(HBO)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES FOR 2022:

BILL HADER

Barry, "710N"

(HBO)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES FOR 2022:

HELEN SHAVER

Station Eleven, "Who's There?"

(HBO Max).

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING FOR 2022:

LIZ PATRICK

Saturday Night Live, "Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow"

(NBC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS FOR 2022:

GLENN WEISS

The 75th Annual Tony Awards

(CBS)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY SERIES FOR 2022:

BEN SIMMS

Running Wild with Bear Grylls, "Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica"

(National Geographic Channel)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS FOR 2022:

ANNE RENTON

Best Foot Forward, "Halloween"

(Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMMERCIALS FOR 2022:

KIM GEHRIG

(Somesuch, Inc.)

Accessibility, Apple — Apple (Direct)

Run Baby Run, iPhone — Apple (Direct)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DOCUMENTARY FOR 2022:

SARA DOSA

Fire of Love

(National Geographic)

