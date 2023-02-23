Qonsent and LiveRamp Partner to Drive Consumer-First Consent Solution for Brands, Marketers, and Consumers

New partner integration brings together Qonsent SmartQontract and RampID for seamless first-person consent and brand activation

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qonsent , the first consent enablement and consumer trust platform, today announced a partnership with LiveRamp , the leading data enablement platform for the safe, easy, and effective use of data. The two leaders are providing brands and marketers a turnkey, first-person consent integration solution through Qonsent's patent pending SmartQontract technology and LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS). For brands the partnership makes implementing a direct way to gain consumers explicit consent an easy technology integration within existing environments (like CDPs and CMPs). For consumers the integration provides a transparent means to understand how a brand plans to use their data and for how long.

"Regulatory bodies and tech leaders are paying more attention to this space and companies should focus on solutions that restore consumers' trust accordingly," said Travis Clinger, SVP, Activations and Addressability, LiveRamp. "From the start, we've emphasized using authenticated customer data in ethical and appropriate ways and have built our platform accordingly; partnering with Qonsent further brings consumers into the mix with informed authentication and a clear guide to how their data will be used. Enduring, loyal customer relationships are in all of our best interests and will stand the test of time no matter what regulatory or privacy changes emerge."

By integrating the LiveRamp ATS, the Qonsent platform enables any brand or publisher to become instantaneously compliant in the collection and handling of direct consent across any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) by setting permissions tied to that consumer's identity and converting that into a RampID , LiveRamp's people-based identifier. Using RampID, the integration optimizes campaign performance while protecting consumer data, ensuring brands can build marketing programs on top of a technology foundation that is designed to adapt with evolving privacy and browser policies. For instance, any brand or organization that is already a Qonsent or LiveRamp customer can automatically gain first-person consent to build push activations, sending offers to consumers wherever they are at a ballpark, football game, concert, or shopping center.

"Loop is committed to delivering real value to our ad partners with every campaign," said Bob Gruters, Chief Revenue Officer, Loop Media. "We believe that partnering with Qonsent and LiveRamp on ensuring first party data compliance and advertiser transparency helps strengthen our value proposition with two best in class partners."

"Through all the conversations over the last few years brands, publishers and marketers have been throwing around solutions that solve slices of the data privacy issue, but they're still missing the mark by not putting the consumer at the center of the solution," said Jesse Redniss, CEO and co-founder, Qonsent. "Qonsent's mission has been to ensure consumers have control over how their data is being used while empowering brands to leverage existing technologies to solve data privacy challenges on the backend. Our partnership with LiveRamp will offer our joint customers an immediate, comprehensive solution without any downtime or impact on marketing efforts."

Qonsent's SmartQontract has integrated LiveRamp legal disclaimers regarding data privacy directly into the interface, which allows consumers to easily determine if they want to share their PII at the moment of consent—usually during an offer or activation moment. SmartQontract is the only interface on the market to use images and simple language to allow consumers to clearly understand what they are agreeing to when it comes to personal data. Qonsent shares agreed-upon, hashed PII—such as emails, addresses, and phone numbers—with LiveRamp; without storing the hashed PII on its servers, LiveRamp shares encrypted RampID with brands and publishers for easy integrations and activations.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world's most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.

Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

About Qonsent

Qonsent was founded in 2021 by leading visionaries from the media, marketing, technology, legal, and security industries to help companies build 'privacy by design' and 'privacy by default' into products and processes to create a better experience, relationship, and value exchange with consumers. The services offered by the company encompass both B2B services and consumer-facing solutions that integrate with company offerings to remain compliant with PII data laws, including real-time ID validation, SmartQontracts, and customized offers through a Qonsent wallet. Qonsent is setting a new industry standard around Performance Privacy and Performance Giving with its platform, which bridges the current market gaps for brands, advertisers, publishers, creators, enterprises, and consumers.

