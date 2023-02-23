RFG Advisory Secures Top BeFi Talent Dr. Jordan Hutchison and Gears for Massive Tech Upgrade

Blazing ahead, RFG Advisory continues to disrupt the RIA landscape with innovative Advisor tech.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off its investment in RFG 3.0, the next evolution of our cutting-edge platform for independent registered investment Advisors, RFG Advisory announces a new Vice President of Technology. The firm welcomes Dr. Jordan A. Hutchison , renowned behavioral scientist, and technology expert, to its powerhouse ranks this month. This addition reinforces the firm's ranking as a Forbes Top 100 RIA and commitment to driving innovative, future-oriented solutions for advisors.

Introducing Dr. Jordan A. Hutchison (PRNewswire)

Under the leadership of visionary CEO, Bobby White , the firm's next-generation technology stack will embrace behavioral finance as a central component, which is why Dr. Hutchison joining the team is integral to the firm's mission. "Disruption and innovation filters through everything we do, and we're all about leveraging data to deliver an exceptional Advisor and client experience – and behavioral finance is going to play a role in shaping that journey," shared Shannon Spotswood, President of RFG Advisory.

Dr. Hutchison previously worked at industry firms including SignatureFD, Monstro, and XY Planning Network, and is currently a Professor with the College for Financial Planning. His recent role as Head of Product at Shaping Wealth provided an opportunity to work directly with advisory businesses to incorporate behavioral science solutions that transform the human experience with money.

"RFG offers both the resources and opportunity to create something remarkably unique and yet so critically necessary for this profession," said Dr. Hutchison. "Their passion for what they do, and how they do it, is an inspirational undercurrent that is apparent across their entire Advisor community." As a part of RFG's senior leadership team, Dr. Hutchison will oversee both external and internal technological advancements for the firm, manage a comprehensive web of partner and vendor relationships, and infuse cutting-edge research and concepts into the continuous development of its Advisor-facing tech stack.

RFG is a client experience company first, technology company second, and an RIA third. With its commitment to a best-in-class platform that allows Advisors to meet clients where they are today, and a sharp eye on the future, RFG continues advancing its mission of putting clients first. RFG 3.0 will enable the firm to deliver innovative and disruptive solutions that provide unmatched support to independent Advisors and their clients. Firms interested in partnering or learning more about RFG's technology platform can do so at https://rfgadvisory.com/partner-with-rfg .

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory products and services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives through RFG Advisory, a Registered Investment Advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.

Media Contact:

Kelly Waltrich

kelly@growintentionally.com

Intention.ly for RFG Advisory

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RFG Advisory