First Images of Tyler Reddick's Savage No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD Unveiled

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beast has been Unleashed! Monster Brewing and 23XI Racing have unveiled the very first look at The Beast Unleashed paint scheme, set to adorn the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for a number of races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Monster Brewing and 23XI Racing Unleash The Beast on NASCAR! (PRNewswire)

Tyler Reddick, who will pilot the savage new look Toyota, was among those gathered at a special unveiling event today at Monster's global HQ in Corona, CA, ahead of the Beast's track debut this weekend at Fontana's Auto Club Speedway.

"This is all really cool," said a beaming Reddick. "I love the time and effort that I put into my racing and there are definitely times after a really long day that it's nice to crack open a cold one, and now I can do that with The Beast Unleashed. That's awesome. As of now, my favorite flavor to start is Mean Green, and I'm looking forward to trying out the other flavors.

"And now I get to debut The Beast this weekend at Fontana here in California. With the race being in such close proximity to Monster's Global HQ, It worked out to where we got to unveil the Beast scheme here today before getting on-track this weekend... Really cool to unveil the scheme with all the employees today."

Making a surprise appearance alongside him was the legendary Kurt Busch, as he handed over the reins of the #45 to the young Reddick.

"We got the right kid, we got the right guy," said Busch. "Tyler is an excellent talent. There are those little things that make a big difference in racing and I want to continue to help Tyler hone his skills. To me, Tyler Reddick is like a young Kyle Larson where he has that dirt racing background where when they drop the green, he goes at it 101 percent. I'm there to try and provide him those veteran key points sooner rather than later. Denny Hamlin knows talent, he found Reddick and we're going to make him a superstar."

23XI Racing Team Owner Denny Hamlin added: "We went after Tyler. No question. I mean he's a franchise talent in my mind. He won three races last year and he can win everywhere. He's so well rounded that I just believe he's going to carry this franchise into the next decade and beyond. We plan on being around for a long time and there are going to be a lot of races and championships won with this No. 45 car."

Also present at the unveiling was Renold Aparicio, VP of Monster Equity Brands at Monster Brewing.

"I'd seen photos of the new paint scheme… but seeing it for the first time up close and in person was something else," he said. "It looks amazing, fans are going to love it. The Beast has been Unleashed! Can't wait for the race this weekend. Tyler is going to look good on that track."

About The Beast Unleashed

Our original crew has been making drinks for 30+ years now. Our favorite brand, Monster Energy, is about to turn 21. We figured why not celebrate the big day by making an adult beverage? We hit delete on the energy blend, cut out the caffeine and ditched the sugar. We brewed up the smoothest tasting alcohol ever and blended it with our tried and true flavors. Introducing The Beast Unleashed — available in four flavors: Mean Green, White Haze, Peach Perfect and Scary Berries. Get ready to celebrate and don't be afraid of the big bad beast!

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team's first-ever playoff berth. In 2023, 23XI features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota and Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota.

23XI Racing (PRNewswire)

Monster Brewing (PRNewswire)

