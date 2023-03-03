Medal of Honor Recipients Welcome Col. Paris D. Davis to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society welcomes Medal of Honor Recipient Paris Davis as its newest member.

Recipient Davis was awarded for his actions during the Vietnam War. Over the course of two days, Davis personally led his Special Forces troops into battle against a numerically superior enemy force, capturing many enemy soldiers and rescuing his own men under severe enemy fire, despite his own serious wounds.

Although his actions occurred nearly 60 years ago, their significance have not been diminished by the passage of time.

Davis joins a long line of individuals who have been recognized for their actions in combat since the first Medal was awarded in 1863. There have been 3,516 recipients of the Medal and 65 living today from the Korean War, Vietnam War and the Global War on Terrorism.

The Society is grateful that the values of the Medal of Honor— courage, sacrifice, honor, duty, selflessness, and integrity—continue to be fundamental parts of our national identity.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor and its Recipients, inspiring Americans, and supporting the Recipients as they connect with communities across the country. Chartered by Congress in 1958, its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. There are 65 living Recipients.

The Society carries out its mission through outreach, education and preservation programs, including the Medal of Honor Museum, Congressional Medal of Honor Outreach Programs, the Congressional Medal of Honor Character Development Program, and the Congressional Medal of Honor Citizen Honors Awards for Valor and Service. The Society's programs and operations are funded by donations.

As part of Public Law 106-83, the Medal of the Honor Memorial Act, the Medal of Honor Museum, which is co-located with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's headquarters on board the U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was designated as one of three national Medal of Honor sites.

Learn more about the Medal of Honor and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's initiatives at cmohs.org.

