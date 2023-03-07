Paisano's Pizza and Seasons Pizza Announce Partnership to Bring Delicious Pizza and Exceptional Service Across the East Coast

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paisano's Pizza and Seasons Pizza have announced a joint venture partnership, combining their decades of experience in delivering made-to-order food and exceptional service across the east coast. Currently, they have 75 locations throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, with a goal of 200 new locations by 2026.

Capital Restaurant Group CEO Fouad Qreitem says, "We are thrilled about this partnership and the opportunity to combine our expertise. This powerhouse combination will bring about remarkable growth and magnify Average Unit Volume while we continue to provide excellent food and service to our customers."

Paisano's has served customers throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., since 1998. Paisano's prides itself on its made-to-order menu, which includes everything from pizza to pasta, subs, strombolis, wings, salads, and desserts. The company is committed to using the freshest ingredients, providing unparalleled customer service, and maintaining the personal touch that has made the company successful.

Seasons Pizza has served customers across the Mid-Atlantic since 1991. Seasons offers a variety of fresh food with a focus on quality, making it a popular choice. Seasons CEO Angelo Halakos says, "Seasons and Paisano's pride themselves on the freshest ingredients. While most pizza chains run all menu items through a pizza oven, we both have full-service kitchens in all locations. We are excited for this opportunity to grow together."

Paisano's and Seasons are well-positioned to lead the way with their delicious pizzas and exceptional customer service. The companies remain committed to their personalized approach and developing customer relationships.

About Paisano's

Headquartered in Chantilly, Va., Paisano's has restaurants in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. and is a local favorite. Consider exploring a franchise opportunity that offers comprehensive support, a proven business model, and significant brand growth, making it a compelling option for aspiring entrepreneurs in the food industry. Learn more at PaisanosPizza.com.

About Seasons

Seasons Pizza has served its customers in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey since 1991. Seasons has maintained the lead market share in pizza, pasta, salads, wings, and local favorites. The menu is diverse, offering something for everyone, including many healthy options. Seasons offers dine-in, catering, and full delivery service of all items. Learn more at SeasonsPizza.com .

