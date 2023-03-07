Sojern Announces 2023 Additions to Tourism Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern , the leading travel marketing platform, today announced the 2023 Tourism Advisory Board. Comprised of some of the most influential leaders in North American tourism, the board has six new members since its founding . Sojern welcomes these dynamic advisors to share their experience and deep expertise on future tourism solutions.

Sojern has long-supported destination marketing organizations (DMOs) by providing innovative solutions to drive visitation and prove the economic impact of their digital marketing. The company collects and analyzes travel data, including flight and hotel booking data, from thousands of global data partners. Leveraging this data, destination clients can unlock unrivaled traveler insight, achieve multichannel scale, and solve for co-op challenges, diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) initiatives. As Sojern continues to invest in supporting destination solutions, these experts will be able to share knowledge and learn from one another to support their unique needs as they pave the way for the future.

The 2023 board of advisors is made up of forward thinking destination leaders who have a wealth of knowledge and decades of tourism experience. The 2023 board includes:

Leah Chandler , CMO, Discover Puerto Rico

Cory Jobe , President & CEO, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau

Stephen Hoshaw , Sr. Director of Tourism, Eugene Cascades & Coast

Marla Tambellini , Deputy Director/Vice President of Marketing, Asheville Convention & Visitors Bureau

Stuart Butler , CMO, Visit Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB

Robin McClain , CMO, Destination DC

Jennifer Walker , SVP & CMO, Visit Dallas

Brian Wright , Director of Marketing, Mammoth Lakes Tourism

Janette Roush , EVP of Marketing & Digital, NYC & Company

Nicole Stacey , Vice President | Destination Development, Visit Pensacola

"We are thrilled to be able to gather thoughtful and influential leaders to discuss with, listen to and learn from as we continue to grow and improve what we do to match the needs of destinations. Last year was such a dynamic year driven by innovative digital marketing co-op programs and insights driven initiatives," said Richard Black, Vice President of Destinations, Sojern. "It is exciting to be able to work with destination marketing organizations that support our vision. We are providing a forum for leaders to discuss things like diversity, equity and inclusion, accessibility, and the bounce-back of MICE. I couldn't ask for a stronger group as we pave the way for the future of tourism together."

To learn more about how Sojern works with destination marketers, visit: www.sojern.com/destinations.

About Sojern

Sojern is the leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern provides multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. More than 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travelers around the world.

