U POWER unveils China's first mass-producible skateboard chassis-by-wire and announces domestic and overseas orders

HEIHE, China, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the UP DAY 2023, U POWER, a skateboard chassis pioneer, unveiled China's first mass-producible skateboard chassis-by-wire, which allows smart EV customization at lower costs. At the same time, two business milestones were announced: UP VAN will be delivered to customers who have placed an order by year-end; U POWER will join hands with fblife.com, an online community of off-road enthusiasts, to create a series of electric off-road vehicles.

UP VAN (PRNewswire)

UP VAN, the first product built on UP Super Board, has completed winter tests. It is as safe and intelligent as passenger vehicles, with 15% more loading space and capacity than other products in the same class. Its tare weight has been significantly reduced.

"China boasts the world's most comprehensive and dynamic automobile industry chain, offering better cost advantages and flexibility for skateboard chassis and vehicles. The rich application scenarios will inspire us to deliver an industry-leading user experience. We will establish a firm foothold in China and march into the global market," said Paul Li, founder and CEO of U POWER.

U POWER is an innovative smart EV company that builds cars for every purpose and everyone. As an upgrade to the previous version released last year, UP Super Board makes it possible for automakers to build an advanced smart EV from scratch in 12 months at the soonest.

UP Super Board (PRNewswire)

Built on UP CCCA (Communication, Computing, and Control Architecture) and UP VMC (Vehicle Motion Control), UP Super Board is positioned as an integrated software and hardware operating system for smart EVs.

UP Hub (PRNewswire)

UP HPVC (PRNewswire)

UP CCCA, which consists of UP Hub and UP HPVC (High Performance Vehicle Computer), delivers world-class capabilities for vehicle intelligence, e.g. real-time transmission of massive data, high-speed computing, and agile motion control of the whole vehicle. UP Hub, a zonal gateway prototyping platform, comes along with an array of communication interfaces that cover all mainstream in-vehicle options and supports automotive-grade high-bandwidth PCle bus. It creates a ring communication network to allow for the rapid transmission of data generated by eight 8-megapixel cameras simultaneously and with redundancy. UP HPVC, the industry's first open in-vehicle supercomputer with flexible computing power, gets developed in collaboration with partners like NVIDIA and Renesas. Both are pluggable and cascadable to meet the highly automated driving requirements of different models.

The proprietary UP VMC, together with brake-by-wire, steer-by-wire, and suspension-by-wire, enables the first-ever integrated control of chassis motion, i.e. unified configuration, development, and computing, resulting in improved development efficiency and significant cost savings for vehicle motion control development. It also brings equality in controllability, with adjustment by automakers across models and adaption by users to various scenarios. It enables vehicles to keep updating over time through vehicle-level OTA. Thanks to UP Super Board chassis-by-wire, chassis tuning is no longer unique to automakers and every vehicle can have its distinct driving style.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U Power