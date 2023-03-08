CLEANCHOICE ENERGY CEO NAMED TO MO 100 TOP IMPACT CEO RANKING

Tom Matzzie honored by MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking for driving environmental change through corporate solutions.

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Matzzie, Founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy, is among the top ten CEOs on MO 100 Top Impact Ranking. Announced today, the MO 100 list is presented by Big Path Capital in partnership with BackBay Communications and spotlights CEOs who drive positive environmental and social change through the fast-growing private companies they run.

Matzzie started CleanChoice Energy to offer consumers a simpler way to purchase renewable energy for their home or business. As of March 2023, CleanChoice customers have consumed 8 billion kilowatt hours of clean energy, preventing over 4.3 billion lbs of Greenhouse gas emissions from being produced.

Growing up in an industrial region of Pennsylvania, Matzzie witnessed the impact of air pollution—caused by burning coal—on the health and safety of his community. Eager to take action, he installed solar panels for his home, but found the process to be unnecessarily difficult. CleanChoice was founded to empower consumers with easy, convenient ways to access clean energy and address the climate crisis.

"I am honored to be ranked by Big Path Capital as one of the most impactful leaders catalyzing positive social and environmental change through CleanChoice Energy," said Matzzie. "We envision an American energy future where customers have the power to make better, greener choices, and it is exciting to see how many leaders today are driven by consideration for people and for our planet."

The MO 100 Top Impact CEO ranking is the first list to honor business leaders who are re-envisioning capitalism and helping to build a better future. Matzzie is honored alongside CEOs from companies like Vital Farms, Grove Collaborative and Dr. Bronner's. To see the full list of winners, visit https://mo-summit.com/mo100-ranking-list-2023/.

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy is a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to easily access climate solutions. CleanChoice uses data-empowered technology to offer consumers easy, impactful climate solutions so they can cut emissions, support renewable energy and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, CleanChoice has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a clean energy customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

View original content:

SOURCE CleanChoice Energy