KRAVE X MIAMI LAUNCHES GRAND OPENING MARCH 10TH AND 11TH

MIAMI, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KRAVE X MIAMI is ready for full release at its fully immersive opening. The venue that generated billions of views on social media platforms and global press outlets when a dominatrix went viral for requesting a dungeon at a city commission meeting, is now ready to present that groundbreaking safe space to the world. The mission statement of KRAVE X MIAMI is clear. A label-free no judgment space inclusive to all, regardless of gender, race, or sexual orientation. A fully immersive performance art space that requires you to participate in the KRAVE world.

The ownership is made up of women, minorities, and the LGBTQIA+ community, who are dedicated to providing a safe space for all consenting adults to explore their desires without judgment or condemnation.

KRAVE X MIAMI has caused controversy, outrage, and curiosity with its groundbreaking approach to nightlife. This will not be a typical nightclub experience, our kinky circus will expose you to nudity, spankings, and other forms of adult play. The purpose of KRAVE X MIAMI is to push boundaries, break rules, and leave you breathless. Art is meant to inspire, confound, and change the world.

"KRAVE X MIAMI is more than a nightclub, it's a revolution," says MISTRESS KRAVE. "Nightlife is boring, and it's time for me to punish you. We welcome all to come and explore their consensual desires in a safe and non-judgmental environment. It's time to push past society's constraints and embrace our true selves."

The grand opening of KRAVE X MIAMI is an invite-only event, with limited attendance and the press' only opportunity to come and cover. A guest list and consent form are required to attend, this will be a private, picture-free space, allowing guests to feel free to fully explore their desires without fear of exposure, gawkers or paparazzi.

KRAVE X MIAMI is inspired to provide an experience that is fully immersive but safe," says the KRAVEBOT. "We are ready to change the world one spanking at a time. What better place to begin than Miami."

KRAVE X MIAMI's grand opening will be the only opportunity for press interaction. After that, the vault door closes permanently.

MISTRESS KRAVE requires the press to dress in latex, leather, or simply nude. Feel free to be creative, but don't disappoint me.

XO KRAVE MISTRESS

Surrealist portrait of young lady with art makeup (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KRAVE X MIAMI