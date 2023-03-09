Alcami Appoints Chief Manufacturing Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Jamie Iudica to Chief Manufacturing Officer.

Alcami logo (PRNewsFoto/AAIPharma Services Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Jamie brings more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including leadership roles in engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain operations. Prior to joining Alcami, Jamie was Chief Manufacturing Officer at Istari Oncology. He has served multiple manufacturing and operations leadership roles throughout his career including executive roles at Xellia Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, and Hospira.

"Jamie's extensive expertise in drug product manufacturing operations will be integral as we expand the Alcami manufacturing and operations footprint," commented Patrick Walsh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Alcami Corporation.

After an exceptional 40-year career spanning all facets of the pharmaceutical industry, Alcami Chief Operations Officer Ken Domagalski has announced his intention to retire later this year.

Ken has been instrumental in the design and build out of Alcami's sterile manufacturing facilities and played a critical role in the growth of the company. He has led numerous successful FDA and international regulatory inspections over the course of his career, managed pharmaceutical organizations around the globe, and the Alcami team has been honored to work alongside Ken.

"We are thankful for the service and leadership Ken has provided during his tenure with Alcami and wish him the best as he transitions to retirement," commented Patrick.

As Chief Manufacturing Officer, Jamie will assume Ken's responsibilities for Alcami's extensive drug product manufacturing operations that provide clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose development and manufacturing services. Jamie holds both a B.A. in Chemical Engineering and an MBA from Villanova University in Villanova, PA.

About Alcami Corporation

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging 675,000 ft² across five US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics, providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alcami Corporation