PCA SKIN® Celebrates Achievements in Peel and Skincare Innovation with Fourth National Peel Day and #FeelThePeel Campaign

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --March 10, 2023 marks the fourth annual National Peel Day, created by PCA SKIN®, the trusted leader in professional treatments and science-backed skincare solutions. According to Joanna Zucker, CEO CP Skin Health Group US, "National Peel Day was established in 2020 to drive awareness, increase education, and demystify misconceptions around the non-invasive treatment."

In a recent consumer study conducted by PCA SKIN®, 31% of participants stated they believe professional peels to be too painful and cited that as the main deterrent of receiving the treatment. In actuality, PCA SKIN® professional peels are formulated with unique ingredient blends that deliver a comfortable treatment experience without sacrificing efficacy.

PCA SKIN® was the first company to develop and market the modified and enhanced Jessner Peel in the 1990s and continues to bring new, innovative solutions to skin care professionals. Now, with over one million PCA SKIN® peels performed globally each year, professional peels offer an array of skin benefits such as reducing visible fine lines and wrinkles, decreasing acne breakouts, diminishing discoloration, and evening skin tone by speeding up the exfoliation process and encouraging cell turnover. Ingredients in PCA SKIN® peel solutions work to create new cells that function properly, not only visibly improving the skin, but correcting from within.

"For those who have never experienced a professional peel, the treatment can come across as intimidating," states Echo Sandburg, Chief Brand Officer at CP Skin Health Group. "To help alleviate those concerns and get rid of the stigma, National Peel Day was established to educate and create awareness so that people have the necessary information to help them on their peel journey. There's a misconception that when it comes to the peel experience, it's one size fits all, but our professionals work with their clients to ensure they get the level of treatment that works for their skin."

In addition to strategic programming, for the first time, consumers will have the chance to win a professional peel in addition to a custom regimen. For instructions to enter, customers can visit the brand's Instagram. The giveaway will begin on National Peel Day on March 10th and will be open for 24 hours. Content on the brand's social channels will also include education on peels - from what customers should expect from their first peel, how to prep your skin, post-peel care, and more.

PCA SKIN® is also encouraging estheticians to participate. To show their support for the professional community, there will be a social contest on National Peel Day where professionals will be encouraged to post their best PCA SKIN® peel "before and afters" on Instagram, using the official hashtags #NationalPeelDay and #FeelThePeel. Winners will be announced on March 17th and receive a full bath bar set as well as be spotlighted on PCA SKIN®'s Instagram.

For more information on PCA SKIN peels or to receive a PCA SKIN peel from a PCA SKIN Certified Professional near you, visit https://www.pcaskin.com/peelday.

Recognized by National Day Archives as an official holiday on the National Day Registry™, National Peel Day is celebrated annually on March 10.

For 30 years, PCA SKIN® has pioneered and perfected the science of skin health. We create individualized solutions to deliver dramatic, visible results, starting with our transformative professional peels. Our professional peel treatments bring effective skincare solutions into the future, ensuring the best results are achieved for every skin type and concern. Today, we serve over 13,000 medical and aesthetic practices, with professional treatments and daily care products sold in over 35 countries, delivering the most scientifically-advanced formulations for better stability, delivery, and above all, efficacy. We know skin health is personal, so we put our best into helping customers feel their best. Discover your professional PCA SKIN® experience at www . pcaskinpro.com . For consumers: www.pcaskin.com | Facebook.com/pcaskin|@pcaskin

