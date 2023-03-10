1606 Corp, Stock Ticker CBDW, Will Attend The Roth Investor Conference.

PHOENIX, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1606 Corp (OTC: CBDW), an acquisition-based CBD wellness company, announces that CEO Greg Lambrecht will attend the Roth Investor Conference March 12th - 14th.

Mr. Lambrecht will be meeting with investment bankers, retail investors and CEO's during the full term of the conference. To book a meeting with Greg to discuss capital provisions, please email Greg@1606corp.com directly for meeting times and contact details.

The Annual Roth Conference is one of the largest investment conferences in the U.S. for small-cap companies. We combine company presentations, Q&A sessions and management 1-on-1 meetings. Our award-winning Research Team identifies distinguished presenting companies across broad sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial growth, metals & mining, sustainability, services, technology and more.

About 1606 Corp;

1606 Corp (OTC | CBDW) is an acquisition-based CBD distribution company with over 45 individual retail products. 1606 Corp acquires CBD companies to capture the required revenue to meet listing requirements on a national stock exchange. The company aims to qualify for uplisting within the next 24 months. CBDW is a DTC "eligible security" that is freely tradable pursuant to U.S. securities laws and is otherwise qualified to be held at DTC and serviced by all market makers in U.S. and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in several places in this release. They include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of 1606 Corp (the "Company"), its directors, or its officers concerning, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

