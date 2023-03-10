Carolina Cleaning Solution Announces Rebrand to Steel and Propre

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Cleaning Solution has officially announced that with their expansion of commercial cleaning services, they will be officially rebranding the company and will henceforth be known as Steel and Propre.

Steel and Propre Logo (PRNewswire)

"We want to empower our employees to be able to provide the best life for themselves and their families." - Ryan Jordan

"We want to give our company a name and brand that reflects our dedication to customer service, industry-leading commercial cleaning, and our dedication to our amazing family of employees", says owner Ryan Jordan. With his focus on ensuring his employees are a major priority for Steel and Propre, Jordan wants his customers to know that the company is adding a non-profit segment that contributes to his employees' long-term success. "Not only will we focus on providing higher education opportunities for our employees, a pay wage that is higher than the industry average, and additional childcare resources, but we want to empower our employees to be able to provide the best life for themselves and their families. That starts with our commitment to being the best ally to them every day."

About Steel and Propre:

Steel and Propre (formally Carolina Cleaning Solution) has been a trusted commercial cleaning company since 1986. they take pride in providing exceptional cleaning services to a variety of businesses, including restaurants, medical offices, government buildings, and schools. With decades of experience in the industry, their team has the expertise and knowledge to exceed your expectations and leave your facility looking its best.

At Steel and Propre, they understand that a clean and organized facility is essential for the success of your business. That's why they go above and beyond to ensure that every aspect of your facility is spotless, from the carpets to the concrete floors. Steel and Propre uses state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly cleaning solutions to ensure that they provide the highest quality of service while minimizing the impact on the environment. Their team is fully licensed and insured, giving you peace of mind that your facility is in good hands. Their services include:

Contact:

Steel and Propre

Ryan Jordan

(704) 791-5945

https://steelandpropre.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steel and Propre