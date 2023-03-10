The World's Biggest Bounce Park® is Coming to Arcadia, California

The World's Biggest Bounce Park® is in Arcadia, and It's Bringing Non-Stop Fun This Spring

ARCADIA, Calif., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FUNBOX® is bringing the ultimate adventure to Arcadia, CA, with the World's Biggest Bounce Park® opening its doors on Friday March 10th at The Shops at Santa Anita. FUNBOX® is a 25,000-sq.-ft., inflatable playground that is filled with 10 play zones, including Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball's Gallop, and an obstacle course.

The World's Biggest Bounce Park® is only in Arcadia for 12 weeks.

FUNBOX® is committed to giving back to the community; this time, FUNBOX® is supporting Building Bridges Foster Family Agency, whose mission is to promote, support, enhance, and strengthen the development of children's well-being while providing safety and permanency to their lives. By coming to the World's Biggest Bounce Park®, visitors are making a difference in the lives of children who need it the most. The company's founder, Antonio Nieves, is a former foster youth himself and is passionate about advocating for children who are aging out of the foster care system.

Tickets start at $22 for approximately 90-minute jumping sessions, and all guests must have a paid general admission ticket. Toddlers from ages 0-2 and seniors over 65 years are free when accompanied by a ticketed customer. It is recommended to purchase tickets online in advance to guarantee entry; any unused or unscanned tickets are honored within 30 days of the original ticket date. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult, and the adult must remain at FUNBOX® while their children are inside the inflatables.

FUNBOX is thrilled to bring the World's Biggest Bounce Park® to Arcadia and is excited to support Building Bridges Foster Family Agency. "We believe that every child deserves a happy childhood, and we're committed to doing our part to make that a reality," said Antonio Nieves, founder of FUNBOX.

The World's Biggest Bounce Park® will be open at the The Shops at Santa Anita. The hours of operation are Friday from 3 to 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10:30am to 6 pm.

For more information, visit the FUNBOX website at www.funbox.com or follow them on social media. Come and join the fun, and bounce with us at the World's Biggest Bounce Park®!

Location:

The Shops at Santa Anita

400 S. Baldwin Avenue, Gate 8

Arcadia, CA 91107

The Shops at Santa Anita

Contact Information:

Erin Sloan

Franchisee

Erin.S@funbox.com



Dana Lewis

Publicist

Dana@Danalewispr.com

View original content:

SOURCE FUNBOX