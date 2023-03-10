WynnBET Launches Online Sportsbook in Massachusetts

Massachusetts becomes WynnBET's 10th operational online state

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the online sports betting and casino ("iGaming") app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Friday that its online sports betting platform is live in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Players can download WynnBET on the Apple and Google Play Stores or register for an account at www.wynnbet.com/ma.

(PRNewsfoto/WynnBET) (PRNewswire)

"Following our successful retail sports betting launch at Encore Boston Harbor, we are excited to introduce the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to the WynnBET online experience," Wynn Sports Interactive President Ian Williams said. "Patrons in Massachusetts will immediately be able to enjoy our robust Wynn Rewards program, which syncs with Encore Boston Harbor, as well as a significant menu of sports betting options."

Players that sign up with WynnBET in Massachusetts will be eligible for the Bet $100, Get $100 in bet credit new user offer. Patrons can fund their accounts in various ways, including transacting in cash at the designated WynnBET cashier cage at Encore Boston Harbor.

Online Massachusetts players will gain immediate access to Wynn Rewards, providing them with a variety of real-life experiences and benefits that can be used at Encore Boston Harbor and Wynn Las Vegas. Existing Wynn Rewards members will be able to connect their accounts to WynnBET upon completing registration. WynnBET also plans to host events around major sporting events throughout the year at the WynnBET Sportsbook at Encore Boston Harbor as well as at other well-known Boston establishments.

In-person sports wagering began on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with celebrities and dignitaries placing the first bets in the Boston area. WynnBET brand ambassador and three-time champion Julian Edelman helped celebrate the start of sports betting in the Commonwealth by placing an $11,000 bet on the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Championship.

To learn more about the one-of-a-kind experiences available to WynnBET players and Wynn Rewards, please visit https://www.wynnbet.com/wynn-rewards/.

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET and WynnSLOTS brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Virginia, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, MLB, and NBA, and proud marketing partner of several NFL teams. The Las Vegas-based firm was recognized as a finalist for the category of Online Casino of the Year for the 2022 American Gambling Awards.

Media Contact:

Seth Medvin, WynnBET

702-770-7832

seth.medvin@wynnbet.com

Investor Relations:

investorrelations@wynnresorts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WynnBET