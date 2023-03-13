2024 Budget 'Rightly Prioritizes Modernization,' AFA President Says

ARLINGTON, Va., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The President's 2024 budget request includes much needed funding for the Air Force and Space Force—and particularly modernization, said AFA President & CEO Lt. Gen. Bruce Wright, USAF (Ret.).

The $259.3 billion package adds $9.3 billion to the enacted budget for fiscal 2023.

"The budget rightly prioritizes modernization of our Air & Space Forces," Wright said.

As in prior years, a substantial portion of the budget passes through the department of the Air Force without ever benefiting Airmen or Guardians. This pass-through spending—$44.3 billion—goes directly to other agencies. Under the proposal, the Space Force budget jumps to $30 billion from $26.3 billion in 2023.

"We are pleased to see a 15 percent increase in Space Force spending to improve intelligence, communications, and resilience in that critical domain," Wright said.

Air Force spending rises by less than 3 percent, however, well below the rate of inflation.

"We support the Department's robust investment for 72 new fighter aircraft, the B-21 bomber, the E-7 Wedgetail AWACS replacement, a new generation of Cooperative Combat Aircraft, and Sentinel ICBM modernization program," Wright said. "Yet at a time of grave threats and significant inflation, a rate of growth less than inflation is, effectively, a net reduction. Investments in airpower today will deter war tomorrow. Congress must work across party lines to ensure unfunded priorities are addressed and that budget legislation is completed in a timely manner this fall."

