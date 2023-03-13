a360media Announces Chief Content Officer Amanda Dameron Will Also Oversee Us Weekly as Interim Editor in Chief

SMYRNA, Ga., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Olson, president and chief media officer of a360media, a leading brand-led multi-platform media company, today announced that recently hired Chief Content Officer Amanda Dameron will take over the daily editorial and planning for Us Weekly as its interim Editor in Chief. She steps into the role recently vacated by James Robertson who has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

"It's an exciting time for Us Weekly and all our brands at a360media as we usher in a new era of storytelling across the board," said Olson. "Amanda is a proven leader and her extraordinary track record of producing high-quality and valued content across multiple platforms will have an immediate impact on Us Weekly as she helps to set the tone and chart the path as we look for the next Editor in Chief."

Dameron serves as a360media's Chief Content Officer, overseeing all the company's digital, magazine, and special interest publication content. She continues to report to Doug Olson.

"I am thrilled to step into this role alongside such an energetic and passionate team behind this extraordinary brand," said Dameron. "Us Weekly is one of the most trusted and valued voices in an industry it helped define, and I look forward to working with the team as we develop and celebrate the next era of this powerful brand."

