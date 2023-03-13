OCEAN CASINO RESORT ANNOUNCES 5TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION WITH OVER $5 MILLION IN GIVEAWAYS AND PROMOTIONS

$15M room refresh kicks off 5-year birthday festivities including Summer-Long Pop-Up Birthday Bar, Fireworks, Drone Show, Award-Winning Entertainment and more

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort will be partying all summer long as it celebrates its 5th Birthday with over $5 million in giveaways and promotions. The celebration begins Memorial Day Weekend and runs through Labor Day, 2023.

Ocean 5th Birthday (PRNewswire)

"As we commemorate Ocean's 5th Birthday, we are thrilled to present our customers with a packed calendar of events, promotions, local partnerships and entertainment throughout the entire season," said Bill Callahan, General Manager for Ocean Casino Resort.

Ocean will be kicking off the birthday festivities starting Memorial Day Weekend with a $300,000 Sweepstakes including daily cash and free play prizes of $100,000 on May 26, 27 and 28. Ocean will continue to unveil details on exciting events and promotions for the remainder of the summer with a countdown to the celebration, interactive experiences and the opportunity to sign up for notifications for exclusive announcements at theOceanAC.com/5.

Ocean will celebrate its official birthday on June 28, unveiling a brand-new Birthday Bar Pop-up Experience located at 1927 Lounge, just steps from the casino floor. Open every Thursday to Sunday throughout the summer, the Birthday Bar will be the perfect spot to bask in all the whimsey and eccentricity that comes with celebrating your birthday, anniversary, or any other special occasion.

In addition to the Birthday Bar, Ocean continues to evolve and develop its best-in-class property amenities. Several new openings will add to Ocean's culinary and retail offerings, including: Bottled Wine, Spirits & Tastings – an elevated wine experience featuring enomatic wine dispensers, a wide array of unique vintages for sale and a selection of imported and domestic cheeses, cured meats and handpicked accoutrements; WAVE – a retail experience offering the latest home goods and appliances to drones, laptops and virtual reality devices from Amazon, Dyson, Google Oculus and more top brands; and The Soup Spot – offering a rotating selection of homemade soups crafted by Ocean's talented culinary team. The menu will be inspired by seasonal favorites and include imaginative toppings, soup "dunkers," tasting flights and more.

After dedicating over $100 million in new property development in 2022, Ocean continues to invest, committing more than $15M towards its room product, refreshing over 300 rooms including two state-of-the-art multi-floor residences along with a helipad to service high rollers.

Following a wildly successful run last year, Ocean is bringing back the critically acclaimed Magical Mystery Doors residency running every Sunday starting May 28 through September 3. The band made national headlines last year when it was voted the country's 'Best Casino Show' by the readers of USA Today's 10Best, beating out several Cirque du Soleil productions (The Beatles LOVE, Michael Jackson ONE, O, and Ka) along with headlining residencies including Shania Twain, Keith Urban and Usher. Magical Mystery Doors joins a jam-packed lineup of eclectic Ovation Hall entertainment including Chris Young (June 3), America (June 10), Buddy Guy (June 16), The Australian Pink Floyd Show (June 30), Dirty Heads (July 22), and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line (August 26). Some of the world's best nightlife talent will also be partying with Ocean at HQ2 Nightclub and Beachclub including Markus Schultz (May 6), Morten (May 13), Fisher (May 27), Cedric Gervais (May 27), Two Friends (June 10), Tiesto (June 24), Above and Beyond (July 8) and Joel Corry (July 29).

Ocean will also be celebrating this special milestone with the local community, presenting exclusive collaborations, partnerships, and charitable engagements throughout the entire summer. Guests are encouraged to visit theOceanAC.com/5 to sign up for exclusive announcements as more exciting details are unveiled in the coming months.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT:

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly 2021" awards, features 1,860 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; over 1,750 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 5 upscale dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & TikTok.

Logo: Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City (PRNewsfoto/Ocean Resort Casino) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ocean Casino Resort