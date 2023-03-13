Thrasio Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Former Gopuff, Backcountry.com and Under Armour Executive Josh Burke Will Join as CFO

WALPOLE, Mass., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc. (" Thrasio "), a leading next-generation global consumer goods company, today announced that Josh Burke will join the company as Chief Financial Officer. Burke brings more than 20 years of experience in a variety of financial leadership roles, and has a proven track record for driving growth and profitability.

Josh Burke (PRNewswire)

Burke most recently served as CFO at Gopuff, the consumer goods and food delivery company, where he was responsible for building the finance function and scaling the capabilities of the global logistics consumer technology brand. Prior to Gopuff, Burke served as the CFO of Backcountry.com, the online retailer that specializes in branded outdoor clothing and gear. Burke began his management career at PwC, the international professional services and accounting firm, and spent several years in global financial roles at Under Armour, the beloved multi-billion dollar global sportswear brand.

"As we continue to build Thrasio, we're bringing together dynamic leaders who attract great talent, nurture a culture where all employees are encouraged to build and create, and ultimately lead us to our goal of becoming a highly profitable, multi-billion dollar, tech-enabled business," says Thrasio CEO Greg Greeley . "Josh is the perfect addition to our Global Leadership Team. We're excited to have his experience building beloved brands with devoted followings, and his deep domain expertise and understanding of omnichannel, inventory, and logistics will be invaluable to the next stage of Thrasio's growth."

"I am excited to join Thrasio and be a part of this impressive leadership team, building the next generation consumer brands company," says Burke. "I look forward to helping to drive the next phase of profitable growth."

Burke succeeds Brian Cooper who has decided to step down as CFO but will continue to support Thrasio as a Strategic Advisor. "We want to thank Brian for his expertise, leadership, and guidance over the last eighteen months as he built out a world-class finance team to help us navigate the future," adds Greeley. Burke will work closely with Cooper through the end of the month to ensure a smooth transition.

About Thrasio

Thrasio is the next-generation consumer goods company reimagining how the world's most-loved online marketplace products become accessible to everyone. We use a deep understanding of rankings, ratings, and reviews to identify and acquire quality brands selling beloved goods. Then we apply data science, logistical expertise, marketing smarts, and more to expand product lines and help them reach customers around the globe. With every brand we grow, item listing we improve, or product we develop, our goal is to help people everywhere make the most of every moment. We estimate that 1 in 6 US homes has purchased a Thrasio product. Our portfolio includes Angry Orange pet deodorizers and stain removers , Wise Owl Outfitters camping and outdoor gear , and more than 200 other Amazon and ecommerce brands . In an internet-sized sea of choices, we ensure what gets delivered to your door delivers. Thrasio was cofounded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein. thrasio.com . How Goods Become Great™

(PRNewsfoto/Thrasio) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thrasio