ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "COULD YOU FORGIVE SOMEONE FOR CHEATING?"

This month's question asked respondents if they could forgive someone for cheating on them. And the results may surprise you!

While 21% of the respondents said they could forgive their partner for cheating, the number is a bit higher than the 19% who said they could forgive a cheater in the same survey 10 years ago.

Nearly 40% of those surveyed this year said they could not forgive an infidelity (compared to 54% in 2012), while 39% of current respondents (versus 27% 10 years ago) said it would depend on the circumstances.

"Cheating means different things to different people," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "For most people it means sex, but for many, it could be a kiss or even sharing intimate information with others. I encourage people in a relationship to talk about what the definition of 'cheating' means to them so that there are no loopholes or misunderstandings. Forgiveness is a tricky emotion that often gets pushed aside by anger and hurt. If a couple can safely process the immensity of anger and hurt that likely plague both parties, then forgiveness is possible."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

