ALEJANDRO SANZ ANNOUNCES "SANZ EN VIVO" TOUR HITTING 12 CITIES ACROSS THE U.S. THIS FALL

Pre-Sales Begin on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. (Local Time)

General On Sale on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. (Local Time) via www.alejandrosanz.com

For ticket sales and more information visit: www.alejandrosanz.com

MIAMI, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a massively successful trek through Mexico that SOLD OUT all 15 of its shows, Alejandro Sanz announces dates in the United States for his Sanz en Vivo tour. The tour will kick off on September 16th in San Juan, PR* and culminate on October 14th in Los Angeles, California.

Alejandro Sanz EN VIVO USA TOUR (PRNewswire)

Alejandro Sanz announces "SANZ EN VIVO" tour hitting 12 cities across the US this fall

"SANZ EN VIVO" kicked off in Spain last summer, visiting more than 25 cities throughout the country, is a dazzling new show where Alejandro Sanz takes the audience on a journey through his extensive repertoire, performing some of his most popular hits including "Corazón Partío", "Amiga mía" and "Mi persona favorita", and including more recent songs from SANZ, his latest studio album that granted him a Latin GRAMMY nomination for Album of the Year in 2022.

Produced by Loud And Live, the entertainment, marketing, and live events company, the "SANZ EN VIVO" tour will visit Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, among others.

"SANZ EN VIVO"

DATE CITY VENUE Saturday, September 16, 2023 SAN JUAN, PR Coliseo de Puerto Rico* Thursday, September 21, 2023 ORLANDO, FL Amway Center Saturday, September 23, 2023 MIAMI, FL Miami-Dade Arena Wednesday, September 27, 2023 CHICAGO, IL Rosemont Theatre Friday, September 29, 2023 WASHINGTON, DC Eagle Bank Arena Saturday, September 30, 2023 NEW YORK, NY The Theater at MSG Thursday, October 5, 2023 MCALLEN, TX Bert Ogden Arena Saturday, October 7, 2023 DALLAS, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Sunday, October 8, 2023 HOUSTON, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Thursday, October 12, 2023 EL PASO, TX El Paso County Coliseum Saturday, October 14, 2023 LOS ANGELES, CA Microsoft Theater Friday, October 20, 2023 TIJUANA, MX Estadio Chevron



*Date not associated with Loud And Live

In addition to the announcement of the new tour dates, Sanz teased a preview for his new single "Correcaminos" together with Venezuelan artist, Danny Ocean. Co-written by both artists, this unexpected collaboration fuses the essence of Alejandro Sanz together with pop and urban elements, which will be part of an upcoming EP that will be released on March 24th.

About Alejandro Sanz

From his debut in 1991 with 'Viviendo Deprisa' to his "Album of the Year" Latin GRAMMY® nominated latest studio album "SANZ," released in December 2021, Alejandro Sanz has established himself as one of the most well-known and influential artists around the world. With more than 25 million records sold, all his albums have obtained multiple Platinum status in Spain, Latin America and the United States.

He is also the top artist from Spain with the highest number of GRAMMY® awards in history, with a total of 4, and 25 Latin GRAMMY® awards. In 2017, he was honored by the Latin Recording Academy as Person of the Year, in recognition of his career and his significant philanthropic contributions.

Throughout his career, Sanz has collaborated with different renowned artists from all over the world, including performers such as Alicia Keys, Shakira, Destiny's Child, Laura Pausini, The Corrs, Ivete Sangalo, Emeli Sandé, Juanes, Juan Luis Guerra, Marc Anthony, Alejandro Fernández, Camila Cabello, Nicky Jam, Camilo and the legendary Tony Bennett. Among his latest releases are "Nasa" with Camilo, "La Despedida" included in the soundtrack of the movie Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny and "I AM" with Eros Ramazzotti.

The singer recently obtained his own star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was honored by his hometown of Andalucía, with the city's highest distinction, a medal with the title of "Favorite Son."

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live, a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence in the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences.

