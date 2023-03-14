BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES $55 MILLION TOWER REMODEL

The Water Club to be Rebranded the MGM Tower and Deliver Luxurious New Room and Suite Experiences

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary, the resort is embarking on a $55 million redesign and rebranding of The Water Club to deliver one of the city's premier luxury resort experiences. Renamed the MGM Tower, the new offerings will feature more than 700 completely reimagined guestrooms and add a collection of luxury Vista Suites located at the tower's corners with extraordinary wraparound views of the Atlantic City skyline.

Corey Sanders, Chief Operating Officer for MGM Resorts International, said, "Introducing the MGM Tower connects Borgata with the unparalleled entertainment and resort experiences MGM Resorts is recognized for worldwide. We are incredibly proud of Borgata and its industry-leading team of employees, and we believe this significant reinvestment will drive visitation to Atlantic City well into the future."

The remodel spans all aspects of the experience, from arrival to new accommodations reflecting a contemporary and playful personality with nautical design elements inspired by Atlantic City's breathtaking Marina District. Light and airy guest rooms will feature bright yet warm decor with a nautical palette of neutral and blue tones accented with deep wood finishes embodying a sophisticated coastal feel. Joining the resort's opulent collection of existing suites, the newly created Vista Suites will feature an expansive living space, private bedroom, two bathrooms and a spacious dining area ideal for entertaining.

MGM Tower guests will continue to enjoy the entertainment, nightlife and dining for which Borgata is known as well as a dedicated valet and check-in area, seasonal pools, luxe shopping and the resort's spectacular waterfront location. Newly remodeled rooms in the MGM Tower will be available beginning in April with the project slated for completion by Memorial Day weekend. Borgata also is introducing a versatile 9,000 square-foot event space on the 32nd floor with unrivaled views and exceptional tailor-made event capabilities in the location of the former Immersion Spa.

"As we approach the resort's 20th anniversary, we are more committed than ever to remaining a leader in hospitality and entertainment by continuing to evolve the Borgata experience," said Travis Lunn, the resort's President & COO. "We look forward to sharing our new vision with Borgata's incredible guests in the coming months."

Designing the MGM Tower Crafted in partnership with MGM Resorts International Design Group and award-winning international interior design firm RVD Associates , the MGM Tower's design motif embraces its natural geographic surroundings and extraordinary water views of the Marina District. Clean white lines complemented by bold vibrant accents will deliver a fresh and contemporary spirit throughout the tower.

East-facing rooms will boast crisp white curtains that open wide over floor-to-ceiling windows to welcome the bright morning sun over the Atlantic, while west-facing rooms will feature deep-blue curtains punctuating sightlines of the grassy marshland in the distance. White lacquer and natural wood furniture will sit atop a dark blue ombré carpet emulating the ocean tide, and bold three-dimensional resin art panels will add a vibrant splash of color in an homage to regatta racing colors. Guest bathrooms will feature bright marble finishes, beautiful chrome fixtures and generous amenity storage space.

Bringing a touch of the outside in, each guest room will be thoughtfully accented by large prismatic color block artwork inspired by the natural beauty of light and its ability to playfully reflect off the surrounding water and the resort's glistening gold facade.

Designed with dual function in mind, elegance and leisure blend with each element of the room. Subtle lighting under the bed base will provide a soft white light, while headboard lighting will add a relaxing ambiance to the space. Majestic views take center stage in each room, with a multi-use table crafted to support present day needs such as an afternoon of work or an intimate dining experience. Guest room corridors, elevator vestibules and the resort's lobby also will embody the nautical and warm personality of the tower with a light, refreshed design.

For more information about Borgata, the MGM Tower, or to make reservations, please call 609.317.1000 or visit www.theborgata.com .

About Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is an MGM Resorts Luxury Destination and market-leading casino resort, offering an unparalleled travel and entertainment experience on the East Coast. Features and amenities include 2,000 luxurious hotel rooms and suites; 106,000 square feet of meeting and event space; 161,000 square feet of gaming space; 2,400-seat Event Center; 900-seat Music Box theater; Premier Nightclub; two race and sports books; 11 retail boutiques; 13 fine dining and casual restaurants; Spa Toccare, connected to an indoor pool and adjacent outdoor garden; a Roman-style outdoor pool and Borgata Beer Garden. The Water Club, soon to be renamed The MGM Tower, at Borgata features 757 guestrooms and suites; 27,000 square feet of meeting and event space; two indoor and two outdoor heated pools with distinct experiences; and five boutique retail shops. Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, New Jersey . For more information, please visit theborgata.com , or follow Borgata on @BorgataAC on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram . Borgata offers online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites, borgatacasino.com , borgatapoker.com , and borgatasports.com . Borgata is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).

BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES $55 MILLION TOWER REMODEL (PRNewswire)

