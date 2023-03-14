Hagerty Reports Full Year 2022 Results

Provides 2023 Outlook for 22-26% Total Revenue Growth

Fourth quarter 2022 Total Revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $197.0 million , and full year 2022 Total Revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $787.6 million

Fourth quarter 2022 Written Premium increased 15% year-over-year to $162.0 million , and full year 2022 Written Premium increased 15% year-over-year to $776.7 million

Delivered $13.7 million in Marketplace full year 2022 revenue, fueled by the Broad Arrow Group acquisition

Increased insurance Net Promoter Score (NPS) to 83 and achieved customer retention of 88%

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

"We delivered industry-leading revenue growth of 27% during fiscal 2022, fueled by auto enthusiasts love of their cars despite a weakening macroeconomic environment," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer of Hagerty. "These impressive results were powered by consistent 15% written premium growth throughout the year, higher quota share in Hagerty Re, as well as $14 million in revenue from Marketplace."

Mr. Hagerty continued, "We expect to maintain our business momentum into 2023, with 22-26% growth in total revenue powered by sustained double-digit growth in written premium. We have spent the last several decades building Hagerty into one of the most beloved consumer brands in the auto enthusiast space, and believe our affinity model positions us to provide our members with the necessary resources to enjoy their passion.

Importantly, we took decisive action during the fourth quarter to position Hagerty for significantly improved profitability in 2023 as our cost containment and efficiency programs take hold. We have aligned our teams around the 2023 plan to deliver improved margins and profitability despite the continued investments in our Marketplace platform and the State Farm partnership that is on track to launch in 2023."

FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth quarter Total Revenue increased 28% to $197.0 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Total Revenue increased 27% to $787.6 million compared to the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Written Premium increased 15% to $162.0 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Written Premium increased 15% to $776.7 million compared to the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Commission and fee revenue grew 11% to $63.8 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Commission and fee revenue grew 13% to $307.2 million compared to the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Loss Ratio was 41.2% compared to 41.3% in the prior year period. Full year Loss Ratio was 45.3% compared to 41.3% in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Earned premium increased 35% to $112.3 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Earned premium increased 36% to $403.1 million compared to the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 56% to $20.8 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 50% to $77.3 million compared to the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Operating Income (Loss) was $(35.7) million compared to $(21.0) million in the prior year period, and full year Operating Income (Loss) was $(67.6) million compared to $(10.1) million in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Net Income (Loss) was $(32.2) million compared to $(66.5) million in the prior year period, and full year Net Income (Loss) was $2.4 million compared to $(61.4) million in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.0) million compared to $(2.6) million in the prior year period, and full year Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.9) million compared to $25.4 million in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share was $(0.06) and Diluted Earnings per Share was $(0.06) , and full year Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share was $0.39 and Diluted Earnings per Share was $(0.07) .

Fourth quarter Adjusted EPS was $(0.10) , and full year Adjusted EPS was $(0.20) .

FULL YEAR 2022 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Reached 1.3 million paid members as of December 31, 2022 , with an HDC attach rate of over 75%, and launched new HDC digital onboarding journey.

Acquired the Broad Arrow Group and transacted $86 million in total vehicle sales, helping drive year-to-date Marketplace revenue of $13.7 million . The acquisition was accretive to earnings in 2022.

Acquired Speed Digital to establish relationships with dealer partners and augment automotive intelligence data.

Launched Online Auctions, developed Classifieds, and enhanced HDC Membership offerings.

Digital and technology teams are progressing through the testing phase and regulatory approval process for the State Farm partnership.

Generated over 100 million views on Hagerty's YouTube channel and ended the year with over 4.7 million followers on social media.

U.S. and U.K. reinsurance quota share increased to 70%, further increasing our share of profit.

Acquired RADwood and hosted multiple events serving 12,000 attendees.

Announced a multi-year commercial partnership with Exxon Mobil1.

Announced a partnership with Hendrick Motorsports focused on increasing member benefits and value.

Environmental, Social and Governance program assessment completed and introduced ECO (Enthusiast Carbon Offset) program.

2023 OUTLOOK - PIVOT TO PROFITABLE GROWTH

Hagerty has excellent business momentum entering 2023 and we are focused on positioning the Company for sustained profitable growth over the coming years. We are confident that the opportunities we have identified to monetize our significant addressable market will expand our share. We are thoughtfully prioritizing our growth initiatives in 2023 with a heightened focus on significantly improving our profitability to fund our purpose to save driving and car culture for future generations. For full year 2023, we anticipate:

Total Revenue growth of 22-26% powered by Written Premium growth of 11-13%

Continued evolution into an Integrated Insurance Business

Significantly improved profitability ( $40 million to $60 million in Adjusted EBITDA) through Cost Containment measures and Operational Efficiencies







2023 Outlook

2023 Change vs 2022

2022

Actuals

Low End

Range

High End

Range

Low End

Range

High End

Range Total Revenue (in thousands) $787,588

$961,000

$993,000

22 %

26 % Total Written Premium (in thousands) $776,664

$862,000

$878,000

11 %

13 % Net Income (Loss) (in thousands) $2,403

$(20,000)

$—

$(22,403)

$(2,403) Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $(1,940)

$40,000

$60,000

$41,940

$61,940

The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.

Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change



REVENUE: in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts) Commission and fee revenue $ 63,814

$ 57,567

$ 6,247

10.9 % Earned premium 112,342

83,453

28,889

34.6 % Membership, marketplace and other revenue 20,847

13,363

7,484

56.0 % Total revenue 197,003

154,383

42,620

27.6 % OPERATING EXPENSES:













Salaries and benefits 49,675

49,767

(92)

(0.2) % Ceding commission 53,102

39,721

13,381

33.7 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 46,258

34,437

11,821

34.3 % Sales expense 30,792

26,672

4,120

15.4 % General and administrative services 25,028

17,930

7,098

39.6 % Depreciation and amortization 9,550

6,862

2,688

39.2 % Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net 18,324

—

18,324

100.0 % Total operating expenses 232,729

175,389

57,340

32.7 % OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (35,726)

(21,006)

(14,720)

(70.1) % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 4,030

(42,540)

46,570

109.5 % Interest and other income (expense) 2,403

(951)

3,354

352.7 % INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (29,293)

(64,497)

35,204

54.6 % Income tax benefit (expense) (2,940)

(1,962)

(978)

(49.8) % NET INCOME (LOSS) (32,233)

(66,459)

34,226

51.5 % Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest 27,626

194

27,432

14,140.2 % Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable non-

controlling interest —

19,907

(19,907)

(100.0) % NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

CONTROLLING INTEREST $ (4,607)

$ (46,358)

$ 41,751

90.1 %















Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic (0.06)

(0.56)







Diluted (0.06)

(0.56)























Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock

outstanding:













Basic 83,203

82,327







Diluted 83,203

82,327









Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change



REVENUE: in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts) Commission and fee revenue $ 307,238

$ 271,571

$ 35,667

13.1 % Earned premium 403,061

295,824

107,237

36.3 % Membership, marketplace and other revenue 77,289

51,684

25,605

49.5 % Total revenue 787,588

619,079

168,509

27.2 % OPERATING EXPENSES:













Salaries and benefits 199,542

171,901

27,641

16.1 % Ceding commission 191,150

140,983

50,167

35.6 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 182,402

122,080

60,322

49.4 % Sales expense 140,781

107,483

33,298

31.0 % General and administrative services 89,068

64,558

24,510

38.0 % Depreciation and amortization 33,887

22,144

11,743

53.0 % Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net 18,324

—

18,324

100.0 % Total operating expenses 855,154

629,149

226,005

35.9 % OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (67,566)

(10,070)

(57,496)

571.0 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 41,899

(42,540)

84,439

198.5 % Revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment 34,735

—

34,735

100.0 % Interest and other income (expense) 2,028

(1,993)

4,021

201.8 % INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 11,096

(54,603)

65,699

120.3 % Income tax benefit (expense) (7,017)

(6,751)

(266)

(3.9) % Income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax (1,676)

—

(1,676)

(100.0) % NET INCOME (LOSS) 2,403

(61,354)

$ 63,757

103.9 % Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest 29,675

398

29,277

7,356.0 % Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable non-

controlling interest —

14,598

(14,598)

(100.0) % NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 32,078

$ (46,358)

$ 78,436

169.2 %















Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic $ 0.39

$ (0.56)







Diluted $ (0.07)

$ (0.56)























Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock

outstanding:













Basic 82,728

82,327







Diluted 336,147

82,327









Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



ASSETS in thousands (except share amounts) Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,172

$ 275,332 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 444,019

328,640 Accounts receivable 58,255

46,729 Premiums receivable 100,700

75,297 Commission receivable 60,151

57,596 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,651

30,155 Notes receivable 25,493

— Deferred acquisition costs, net 107,342

81,535 Total current assets 936,783

895,284 Long-Term Assets:





Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets 37,082

30,565 Notes receivable 11,934

— Property and equipment, net 25,256

28,363 Lease right-of-use assets 82,398

— Intangible assets, net 104,024

76,171 Goodwill 115,041

11,488 Total long-term assets 375,735

146,587 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,312,518

$ 1,041,871 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 16,282

$ 9,084 Losses payable 55,516

34,482 Provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 111,741

74,869 Unearned premiums 235,462

175,199 Commissions payable 77,075

60,603 Due to insurers 68,171

58,031 Advanced premiums 17,084

13,867 Contract liabilities 25,257

21,723 Current lease liabilities 7,556

— Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 53,211

47,960 Total current liabilities 667,355

495,818 Long-Term Liabilities:





Accrued expenses 7,952

13,166 Contract liabilities 19,169

19,667 Long-term lease liabilities 80,772

— Long-term debt 108,280

135,500 Deferred tax liability 12,850

10,510 Warrant liabilities 45,561

89,366 Other long-term liabilities 3,210

7,043 Total long-term liabilities 277,794

275,252 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 945,149

$ 771,070





(continued)

Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021





in thousands (except share amounts) Commitments and Contingencies





Redeemable non-controlling interest $ —

$ 593,277 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) —

— Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 83,202,969 and

82,327,466 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 8

8 Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 shares authorized, 251,033,906

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021) 25

25 Additional paid-in capital 549,034

160,189 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (489,602)

(482,276) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (213)

(1,727) Total stockholders' equity: 59,252

(323,781) Non-controlling interest 308,117

1,305 Total equity 367,369

(322,476) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 1,312,518

$ 1,041,871





(concluded)

Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021



OPERATING ACTIVITIES: in thousands Net income (loss) $ 2,403

$ (61,354) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:





Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (41,899)

42,540 Loss on equity method investment 1,676

— Revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment (34,735)

— Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets 4,698

— Depreciation and amortization expense 33,887

22,144 Provision for deferred taxes 2,973

3,038 Loss on disposals of equipment, software and other assets 4,316

2,425 Stock-based compensation expense 12,129

— Non-cash lease expense 10,875

— Other 533

155 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (24,059)

(13,449) Premiums receivable (25,403)

(22,669) Commission receivable (2,574)

(3,005) Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,021)

(18,523) Deferred acquisition costs (25,807)

(22,963) Accounts payable 10,834

(2,890) Losses payable 21,034

12,502 Provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 36,872

19,882 Unearned premiums 60,263

50,491 Commissions payable 16,472

16,805 Due to insurers 10,427

8,883 Advanced premiums 3,259

124 Contract liabilities (2,285)

2,049 Operating lease liabilities (9,779)

— Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,239

6,096 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 55,328

42,281 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, equipment and software (44,375)

(43,370) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15,404)

(14,609) Purchase of previously held equity method investment (15,250)

— Issuance of note receivable to previously held equity investment (7,000)

— Issuance of notes receivable (6,123)

— Proceeds from notes receivable 370

— Purchase of fixed income securities (4,234)

(12,246) Maturities of fixed income securities 1,216

1,183 Other investing activities (721)

48 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (91,521)

$ (68,994)





(continued)

Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021



FINANCING ACTIVITIES: in thousands Payments on long-term debt $ (122,500)

$ (42,500) Proceeds from long-term debt 94,367

109,000 Contribution from non-controlling interest 1,700

1,580 Distributions —

(4,056) Deferred financing costs —

(962) Cash received in Business Combination —

789,661 Cash consideration to HHC at Closing of Business Combination —

(489,661) Payment of capitalized transaction costs (1,651)

(30,991) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (28,084)

332,071 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

and cash equivalents (504)

(464)







Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (64,781)

304,894 Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 603,972

299,078 Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 539,191

$ 603,972







NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of property, equipment and software $ 1,592

$ 4,668 Broad Arrow acquisition $ 73,253

$ — Other acquisitions $ 8,273

$ 3,774 Warrant liabilities recognized in Business Combination $ —

$ 46,826







CASH PAID FOR:





Interest $ 4,868

$ 2,502 Income taxes $ 5,253

$ 2,160





(concluded)

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents as presented for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:



2022

2021





in thousands Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,172

$ 275,332 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 444,019

328,640 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents on the

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 539,191

$ 603,972

Hagerty, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Key Performance Indicators

In addition to the measures presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements, we use the following key performance indicators and certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends in our business against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections and make strategic decisions. We believe these financial and operational measures are useful in evaluating our performance when read together with our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present these metrics as of and for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operational Metrics (period of time)













Total Written Premium (in thousands) $162,041

$140,416

$776,664

$674,305 Loss Ratio 41.2 %

41.3 %

45.3 %

41.3 % New Business Count (Insurance) 43,523

47,589

234,520

244,478















Operational Metrics (point in time)













Policies in Force







1,315,977

1,247,056 Policies in Force Retention







88.0 %

89.1 % Vehicles in Force







1,974,196

1,842,443 HDC Paid Member Count







752,754

718,583 Net Promoter Score







83.0

82.0















GAAP Measures













Total Revenue (in thousands) $197,003

$154,385

$787,588

$619,079 Operating Income (Loss) (in thousands) $(35,726)

$(21,006)

$(67,566)

$(10,070) Net Income (Loss) (in thousands) $(32,233)

$(66,459)

$2,403

$(61,354) Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(0.06)

$(0.56)

$0.39

$(0.56)















Non-GAAP Measures













Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $(2,036)

$(2,632)

$(1,940)

$25,350 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(0.10)

$(0.07)

$(0.20)

$(0.05)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest and other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude (i) restructuring, impairment and related charges, net, (ii) changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) the revaluation gain on a previously held equity method investment, (v) expense associated with the accelerated vesting of incentive plans, (vi) net gains and losses from asset disposals and (vii) certain other unusual items. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA:

as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies;

to evaluate our capacity to expand our business;

as a performance factor in measuring performance under our executive compensation plan; and

as a predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.

By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial statement data presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. Hagerty's Adjusted EBITDA may be determined or calculated differently than similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021









in thousands Net income (loss) $ (32,233)

$ (66,459)

$ 2,403

$ (61,354) Interest and other (income) expense (2,403)

952

(2,028)

1,993 Income tax (benefit) expense 2,940

1,962

7,017

6,751 Depreciation and amortization 9,550

6,862

33,887

22,144 Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net

18,324

—

18,324

— Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (4,030)

42,540

(41,899)

42,540 Stock-based compensation expense 3,964

—

12,129

— Revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment —

—

(34,735)

— Accelerated vesting of incentive plans —

9,321

—

9,321 Net (gain) loss from asset disposals 1,970

—

1,970

1,764 Other unusual items (1) (118)

2,191

992

2,191 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,036)

$ (2,631)

$ (1,940)

$ 25,350



















(1) Other unusual items in 2021 relates to expenses incurred relates to the Business Combination. Other unusual items in 2022 relates to certain severance and legal settlement expenses.

Net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 include $10.0 million of estimated net losses related to Hurricane Ian. Additionally, we strengthened reserves for U.S. auto liability by $6.5 million for the 2022 accident year. Both of these events adversely impacted the 2022 results compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

We incurred $5.7 million and $7.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $29.8 million and $31.0 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, for certain pre-revenue costs related to scaling our infrastructure, newly-developed digital platforms and legacy systems, human resources and occupancy to accommodate our alliance with State Farm and other potential distribution partnerships as well as to further develop our Marketplace initiatives. These costs were not included in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation above.

Pursuant to a defined set of activities and objectives, these expenses are adding entirely new capabilities for us, integrating our new and legacy policyholder, membership and Marketplace systems with State Farm's legacy policy and agent management systems and other third-party platforms.

Adjusted EPS

We define Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to both our controlling and non-controlling interest, less the change in fair value of our warrants and the revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment, divided by our outstanding and total potentially dilutive securities. The total potentially dilutive securities includes (1) the weighted-average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, (2) all issued and outstanding non-controlling interest Hagerty Group Units, (3) all unexercised warrants and (4) all unissued stock-based compensation awards.

In the third quarter of 2022, we began removing (1) the change in fair value of our warrants and (2) the revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment from consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to both our controlling and non-controlling interest for purposes of calculating Adjusted EPS. For comparability, references to prior period non-GAAP measures have been updated to show the effect of removing the change in the fair value of our warrants from Adjusted EPS. We believe this updated presentation of Adjusted EPS enhances investors' understanding of our financial performance from activities occurring in the ordinary course of our business.

The most directly comparable GAAP measure is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest divided by the weighted average of Class A Common Stock outstanding during the period.

We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by investors and securities analysts in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated Net income (loss) (which includes our controlling and non-controlling interest) with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated basis.

Our management uses Adjusted EPS:

as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated basis;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies;

to evaluate our capacity to expand our business; and

as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.

We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021





















in thousands (except per share amounts) Numerator:













Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest(1) $ (4,607)

$ (46,358)

$ 32,078

$ (46,358) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (27,626)

(194)

(29,675)

(398) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-

controlling interest —

(19,907)

—

(14,598) Consolidated net income (loss) $ (32,233)

$ (66,459)

$ 2,403

$ (61,354) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (4,030)

42,540

(41,899)

42,540 Revaluation gain on previously held equity method

investment —

—

(34,735)

— Adjusted consolidated net income (loss)(2) $ (36,263)

$ (23,919)

$ (74,231)

$ (18,814)

















Denominator:













Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock

outstanding — Basic(1) 83,203

82,327

82,728

82,327 Total potentially dilutive securities outstanding:













Conversion of non-controlling interest Hagerty Group

Units to Class A Common Stock 255,758

251,034

255,758

251,034 Total warrants outstanding 19,484

20,006

19,484

20,006 Total unissued stock-based compensation 6,902

—

6,902

— Potentially dilutive shares outstanding 282,144

271,040

282,144

271,040 Fully dilutive shares outstanding(2) 365,347

353,367

364,872

353,367

















Basic EPS = (Net income (loss) attributable to controlling

interest / Weighted-average shares of Class A Common

Stock outstanding)(1) $ (0.06)

$ (0.56)

$ 0.39

$ (0.56)

















Adjusted EPS = (Adjusted consolidated net income (loss) /

Fully dilutive shares outstanding)(2) $ (0.10)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.05)



















(1) Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS (2) Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS

