Hibbett Drafts Oracle Cloud to Improve In-Store Shopping Experiences

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett Retail, Inc. delivers cutting-edge footwear and fashion to consumers across 1,133 stores in 36 states. To provide its customers with a winning in-store shopping experience, the retailer has drafted the latest Oracle retail cloud platform technology. By upgrading its mobile Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service systems and adding Oracle Retail Store Inventory Operations Cloud Service, associates will always have an accurate view of available merchandise across channels and be able to serve customers from anywhere in the store to increase loyalty.

"Hibbett is where fashion intersects with sport, and the elite sneaker culture thrives. So, as a company, we focus on enhancing the customer experience from 'toe-to-head®' by delivering great service with every interaction," said Tim Boggess, Vice President of Strategy, Innovation and Store Technology for Hibbett Retail. "Our customers embrace our award-winning loyalty program and expect an experience tailored to their interests and preferences. With Oracle, we can deliver this level of personalization at scale."

Hibbett is also moving to Oracle Retail Customer Engagement Cloud Service and Oracle Retail Order Broker. With these offerings, associates can easily view a customer's past purchases to recommend new styles. They will have the flexibility to ship merchandise to an adjacent store or a customer's home if the product they seek is out of stock. In addition, the brand selected Oracle Retail Assortment Planning Cloud to help it place the right assortment of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the right stores to attract and retain customers.

"By continuing to partner with Oracle, we can tap into the continuous delivery model of the cloud and reduce our investments in data centers," said Ron Blahnik, SVP and Chief Information Officer for Hibbett Retail. "The additional IT capacity allows us to focus more energy on supporting our business needs as we extend our market reach and customer expectations continue to grow and evolve."

"Customers increasingly want a more connected, personalized experience that can't be delivered with piecemeal technology," said Mike Webster, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Oracle Retail. "With our platform, we are connecting not only systems but data, so retailers like Hibbett have the intelligence they need to deliver an endless aisle experience that keeps customers happy and continuously moving merchandise to bolster the bottom line."

