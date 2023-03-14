Hyundai Santa Fe and Tucson Awarded 2023 Best Cars for Families by U.S. News & World Report

Hyundai Santa Fe Best 2-Row SUV for Families

Hyundai Tucson Best Compact SUV for Families for a Second Time

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai received two 2023 Best Cars for Families awards by U.S. News & World Report. The Hyundai Santa Fe was named Best 2-row SUV for Families, and for a second time the Hyundai Tucson deemed Best Compact SUV for families. The vehicles were awarded for their outstanding combination of interior space, family-friendly features, and overall quality.

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson is photographed in CA, Aug. 15, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"Hyundai continues to offer customers a wide array of technologies and SmartSense safety and convenience features that appeal to families," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "We appreciate the recognition by U.S. News & World Report and will continue providing what customers want."

U.S. News evaluated 92 vehicles and named winners across nine categories. Scores are based on quality, safety, and reliability data, as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press.

"The Hyundai Santa Fe and Tucson perform exceptionally well in our rankings, and both of these SUVs stand out as great choices for your family," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Buyers will find an impressive list of standard features, plenty of passenger space and great fuel economy with either model. These crossovers also offer strong safety ratings and intelligent teen driver controls through Hyundai's Bluelink system."

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car-buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

