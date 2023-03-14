Midjourney Selects Google Cloud to Power AI-Generated Creative Platform

Leading text-to-image AI startup leverages Google Cloud's AI/ML infrastructure to enable its artistic community of more than 11 million members

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced a new partnership with Midjourney , an independent research lab that provides a platform for AI-powered creative tools for creating visual imagery with natural language interfaces. Midjourney selected Google Cloud as its infrastructure provider of choice to benefit from the company's deep expertise in training large-scale AI models, scalability, and sustainability.

As part of the partnership, Midjourney has employed Google Cloud's custom-developed AI accelerators, Tensor Processor Units (TPUs), to train its fourth generation AI model. In combination with Google Cloud's GPU VMs, which run on NVIDIA GPUs, Midjourney can render the generated images on the platform with breathtaking speed. While TPUs are designed to accelerate computationally-intensive machine learning workloads, pairing them with Google Cloud GPU VMs, which have broad support for AI industry tools, uniquely enables GCP customers like Midjourney to tackle any AI workload with speed and flexibility. Google Cloud's open approach to AI development and leadership in custom chips allows Midjourney to provide its users with a seamless creative experience based on its scalable, secure, and stable infrastructure.

"We're proud to provide incredible tools for our creative community using Google's global and scalable infrastructure," said David Holz, founder and CEO of Midjourney. "From training the latest versions of our algorithms on the v4 TPUs with JAX , to running inference on huge clusters of GPUs, we have been happy working with Google as a partner."

Google Cloud's commitment to sustainability was another critical factor in Midjourney's decision to collaborate with the company. Advanced AI/ML workloads require significant compute power, and Midjourney needed a cloud partner that could help curb its energy consumption and carbon emissions. The latest generation of TPUs operate at 90% carbon-free energy in one of the most efficient data centers in the world1.

"As AI opens the door for innovation across industries, companies like Midjourney are choosing Google Cloud to take advantage of our open, flexible, and performant infrastructure, which runs with incredible scale and efficiency," said Amin Vahdat, VP/GM Systems and Services Infrastructure, Google Cloud. "We are excited to see the Midjourney community create impressive imagery thanks to our industry-leading offerings."

To explore text-to-image generative AI with Midjourney, please visit midjourney.com . To learn more about the AI infrastructure powering this platform, visit cloud.google.com/tpu .

1 Google Cloud unveils world's largest publicly available ML hub with Cloud TPU v4, 90% carbon-free energy

