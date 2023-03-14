This Spring, Non-toxic Brand Lullaby Earth Offers 20% Off Sitewide on All Products

The makers of safer baby crib mattresses at a reasonable cost is offering great discounts plus free shipping, free returns and financing options with ShopPay.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lullaby Earth, offering a safer and healthier crib mattress at a price everyone can afford, is launching their spring sale discount on all products this March 15th, providing parents 20% off when using the code SPRING20.

With spring cleaning upon us, this discount is a great motivation to detox and refresh baby's nursery, starting with the sleep essentials. Considering babies sleep up to 16 hours a day, upgrading to a cleaner crib mattress supports both the health of the precious little one and the health of the planet.

Lullaby Earth crib mattresses are manufactured without polyurethane foam and pass all government flammability standards without any flame-retardant chemicals. Lullaby Earth also avoids questionable materials such as formaldehyde, fluorinated compounds (PFCs), pesticides, glues/adhesives, and GMOs. All Lullaby Earth products, including the award-winning Breathe Safe Crib Mattress, are MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic, GREENGUARD® Gold certified for low chemical emissions and UL Formaldehyde Free validated.

Whether looking for comfort, safety, affordability, or all the above, Lullaby Earth has families covered so babies can enjoy a safer night's sleep while parents can relax, knowing their little one is resting on a non-toxic sleep surface. Lullaby Earth crib mattresses include:

Healthy Support Waterproof Crib Mattress ( $179 ) includes a patented waterproofing that delivers a quick, wipe-clean solution. patented waterproofing that delivers a quick, wipe-clean solution.

Breathe Safe Breathable Crib Mattress 2-Stage ( $279 ) provides a practical approach to more airflow than traditional crib mattresses without sacrificing hygiene. provides a practical approach to more airflow than traditional crib mattresses without sacrificing hygiene.

Breathe Safe Breathable Mini Crib Mattress ( $199 ) is approximately 23.5" x 37.5" x 3" and fits standard-size mini cribs. approximately 23.5" x 37.5" x 3" and fits standard-size mini cribs.

Lullaby Earth crib mattresses are designed to provide patented waterproofing and a patented lightweight WaveSupport™ core that meet food contact standards. They are easy to wipe clean, keeping the inside of the baby's mattress clean and dry, and their seamless edge design prevents bacteria build-up.

This safer crib mattress company offers a reasonable alternative at a lower price so that every baby can sleep on a breathable, non-toxic mattress.

About Lullaby Earth:

Lullaby Earth's mission is to create the safest and healthiest crib mattresses on the planet at prices everyone can afford. Their crib mattresses are designed to maximize safety benefits such as physical, chemical, allergenic, and hygienic safety, as well as enhanced breathability. In 2013, Lullaby Earth pioneered enhanced breathability with the introduction of the Airflow Topper, shortly followed by the Breathe Safe crib mattress in 2014. Building on its safer crib mattress design, Lullaby Earth kept all the safety features babies rely on and added a breathable layer for a cool, dry safer sleep. Plus, it's easy to keep clean with its durable machine-washable design. For more information about Lullaby Earth, visit: https://www.lullabyearth.com/

