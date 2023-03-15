Dewy Lab announces launch of Morning Dew Cushion Cream Foundation

SHANGHAI, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the principle of being skin centric / radical transparency / future oriented, and having no burden on the skin, DEWY LAB, a leader of China's clean beauty brand, brings a clean beauty experience with good makeup and benefits for skin to every skin lover and creates makeup products with both "clean ingredients" and "excellent makeup effects". One year after the launch of classic product Morning Dew Cream Foundation, a new air cushion product of the same series, Morning Dew Cushion Cream Foundation, was officially launched on February 20, 2023.

As a clean beauty brand, Morning Dew Cushion Cream Foundation has been tested and certified by a third-party authoritative testing agency to be available to sensitive skin, with all ingredients complying with EWG standards, eliminating the risk of allergy and acne and avoiding the risk of allergenic ingredients from the source. In addition, DEWY LAB creatively introduces repair effects into the base makeup, which has been tested and certified by the Daily Chemical Industry Strategy Research and Joint R&D Center of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, proving that its long-term use can improve the skin's ability to keep water from being lost through the epidermis and stratum corneum, reduce the tingling due to lactic acid, strengthen the skin barrier, show anti-inflammatory, anti-allergy, and soothing effects, and keep the skin and barrier "fresh" especially with 8 moisturizing factors and 2 repairing ingredients.

A good clean base needs to not only be good for skin, but also meet the various needs of consumers with its makeup effects. In order to cope with the pain point that air cushion products are easy to dull and take off makeup, DEWY LAB specializes in research on TRI-FIT long lasting makeup technology to keep fine makeup for 12 hours, as well as simulated vacuum packaging - 18,000-hole double-layer centrifugal mesh, allowing the materials pressed to spread but not return, with germs to the powder box after contact with air, showing antioxidant effects, keeping the materials "fresh" for a long time, and truly creating a good air cushion product for sensitive skin, with good makeup effects and benefits for skin.

DEWY LAB, a leader of China's clean beauty brand, brings a clean beauty experience with good makeup and benefits for skin to every skin lover and creates makeup products with both

