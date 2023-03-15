Dr Jay Calvert Details the Natural Lift™ Facelift

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jay Calvert is proud to present his custom facelift, The Natural Lift™. Dr Calvert's patients look younger and healthier while maintaining their normal looks. Dr Calvert presents this procedure for those patients interested in looking their best in their 40's, 50's, 60's and beyond. Considering some of the bizarre surgical appearances we have seen in the media lately, this is a welcomed change. Dr Calvert details the technique on the popular podcast, The Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Podcast. There he explains the methodology of combining minimally invasive techniques with minimal incisions for the Deep Plane facelift he performs. The brow and the cheek are lifted through a 1-inch incision on each side of the head with the incisions hidden in the hair. The Face Lift incision is limited to the area around the ear where they are hidden in the natural folds and creases to provide camouflage.

"The Natural Lift™ Facelift is the best way to rejuvenate your face, minimize scars, and look like the best younger you." – Dr Jay Calvert

The result of the operation cause patients to look refreshed, younger, and healthier without others being able to notice that the operation even happened. Calvert was recently named as one of the top 100 plastic surgeons in the United States of America for facelifts, rhinoplasty, and eyelid surgery by Newsweek. He is the Director of the prestigious Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship of Los Angeles program that is accredited by the Aesthetic Society. His podcast can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Dr. Calvert will be speaking at the Association of German Aesthetic-Plastic Surgeons Spring meeting in Berlin.

Dr Jay Calvert is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon. He is internationally known for his work on rhinoplasty and nasal reconstruction. He has appeared on multiple television shows such as The Doctors, Dr. Phil, Tyra Banks Show, and many others. Dr. Calvert was recently named to the top 100 plastic surgeons in the nation through a poll of US plastic surgeons conducted by a nationally recognized publication.

