Everest Medicines to Announce Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 31, 2023

SHANGHAI, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines, today announced that it will report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022 and provide a business update on March 31, 2023. The Company will hold live conference calls in English and Mandarin on March 31, 2023, Beijing Time.

The English session of the conference call will be held at 9:00 AM on March 31, 2023 Beijing Time (9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 30, 2023), and the Mandarin session of the conference call will be held at 11:00 AM Beijing Time on the same day (11:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 30, 2023).

The conference calls can be accessed by the following links:

For English Session:

Time: 9:00 AM Beijing Time, Friday, March 31, 2023

Pre-Registration Link: https://www.acecamptech.com/eventDetail/60503323

Webcast Link: https://www.acecamptech.com/meeting_live/70504909/4090?event_id=60503323event_id=60503222

Alternatively, participants may dial in to the conference call using below dial-in information:

United States: +1 646 2543594 (EN)

Chinese Mainland: +86-10-58084166 (EN)

+86-10-58084199 (CN) Hong Kong, China: +852-30051313 (EN) +852-30051355 (CN) United Kingdom: International: +44-20-76600166 (EN) +1-866-6363243 (EN) Password: 519059



For Mandarin Session:

Time: 11:00 AM Beijing Time, Friday, March 31, 2023

Webcast Link: https://s.comein.cn/ANQw8

Alternatively, participants may dial into the conference call using below dial-in information:

United States: +1-646-5189851

Chinese Mainland: +86-4001668383

+86-01053827136 Hong Kong, China: Taiwan, China: +852-30183077 +886-277414090 Singapore: +65-31589102 United Kingdom: Korean: +44-2034816289 +82-0079885238059 Password: 312416



The replay of English session will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://www.everestmedicines.com.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development, and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company's core therapeutic areas of renal diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

