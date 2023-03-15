Forbes Again Names Eagle Hill Consulting as a Best Management Consulting Firm in the U.S.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, Forbes has named Eagle Hill Consulting as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms, this year earning star ratings in the categories of Leadership Advisory, Operations, and Organization. The 2023 ranking cements Eagle Hill as a top consulting firm at time when organizations are looking for guidance on managing complex issues including increased hybrid and remote work, employee burnout, staff shortages in some industries and increasing layoffs in other sectors.

"Employers are dealing with multiple workforce challenges while also trying to carefully navigate volatile economic conditions," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "Our team continues to deliver sound advice and results as our clients grapple with major workforce shifts. At the same time, Eagle Hill remains intentional about fostering a culture that places an equal importance on extraordinary service for clients while also delivering a high quality experience for our own employees. This Forbes recognition is because our clients reap the benefits of consultants who are supported and empowered to do their best work," Jezior explained.

Eagle Hill Consulting also has been recognized as a top company by Vault, The Washington Post and The Washington Business Journal among others.

America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023 was built through two surveys: one for partners and executives of management consulting firms and one specifically designed for clients. Firms were considered for the industries in which they consult and for the functional areas in which they offer services. Firms with the most recommendations in each category were given star ratings: five stars for "very frequently recommended," four stars for "frequently recommended" and three stars for "recommended." As with all Forbes lists, companies do not pay any fee to be considered.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

